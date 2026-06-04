Nigeria Proposes Cybersecurity Council to Boost Digital Economy

The proposed council aims to provide expert advice to the government on cybersecurity matters, with a focus on collaboration between government and industry players.

At the second stakeholder session on the proposed council in Lagos on Wednesday, the Senior Special Adviser to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy , Kasim Sodangi, said the council will provide expert advice to the government on cybersecurity matters.

The council will have members nominated through a process established by the government, with a broad range of expertise in the room, including representation, expertise, and the right government agencies. The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, represented by the National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Vincent Olatunji, said the outcomes of the second stakeholder session would be implemented.

Stakeholders at the session emphasised the importance of collaboration between government and industry players in addressing emerging cyber threats and securing digital transactions. They demanded an urgent strengthening of Nigeria's cyber resilience, enhanced coordination among key stakeholders, and advanced efforts toward a safer and more secure digital economy. The ministry said the next phase of the initiative will focus on selecting council members and developing its operational framework between June and July 2026





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