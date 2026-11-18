Nigeria's 2026 cereal output is projected at 29.39 million tonnes, a 1.84 percent increase, driven by maize and rice, but flooding, pests and weak extension services threaten food security.

Nigeria's cereal production is projected to reach 29.39 million tonnes in 2026, a 1.84 per cent increase over the previous year, according to the 2026 Wet Season Agricultural Performance Survey.

Nigeria Cereal Output Projected to Rise in 2026

The projection was presented by the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, in Abuja on Tuesday. NAERLS Executive Director Professor Yusuf Sani said the projected cereal output represents an additional 530,000 tonnes compared with 2025.

Also read Nigeria U-17 Women's Coach Akeem Busari Nominated for 2026 CAF Coach of the Year

The survey covered four major cereals: maize at 11.67 million metric tonnes, rice at 9.63 million metric tonnes, sorghum at 6.55 million metric tonnes and millet at 1.54 million metric tonnes. Maize is expected to account for the largest share of national production.

The assessment was conducted by 19 multidisciplinary teams across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory between August 31 and September 6, 2026, in partnership with state ministries of agriculture, research institutes, Agricultural Development Programmes and development partners. It projected increased production for 13 of the 17 major crops examined, attributing the gains largely to maize and rice.

Production Figures for Other Major Crops

Other crop projections include cassava at 66.73 million metric tonnes, yam at 57.02 million metric tonnes, groundnut at 5.41 million metric tonnes and cowpea at 4.46 million metric tonnes. Plantain and banana output is expected to reach 3.61 million metric tonnes, while soybean is forecast at 956,744.7 metric tonnes. Onion is projected at 1.38 million metric tonnes, ginger at 492,507.2 metric tonnes and cotton at 325,032.1 metric tonnes.

Advertisement

Niger State is expected to record the highest rice production, while Kano is projected to lead in sorghum and Yobe in millet. The North-Central region accounted for the largest share of cereal, legume, root and tuber production, while the North-West emerged as the leading vegetable-producing region. Gombe and Bauchi States lead in cowpea and groundnut respectively. Benue retained its position as the leading soybean producer.

The survey projected yield improvements for several crops. Sesame yield is expected to increase by 4.72 per cent, cowpea by 4.45 per cent, groundnut by 4.34 per cent and cotton by 3.88 per cent. Maize yield is projected to rise by 2.96 per cent, from 2.26 metric tonnes per hectare in 2025 to 2.32 metric tonnes per hectare in 2026.

Rice yield is expected to increase by 1.80 per cent, from 2.02 to 2.06 metric tonnes per hectare, while sorghum is projected to record a 0.65 per cent increase. However, soybean yield is forecast to decline by 2.65 per cent, from 0.95 to 0.92 metric tonnes per hectare. Millet yield is expected to fall by 0.62 per cent, while cocoyam and ginger are projected to record marginal declines of 0.53 per cent and 0.07 per cent respectively.

Climate Challenges and Crop Yield Changes

Ginger production is estimated at 492,507.2 metric tonnes, a 5.94 per cent decline, with Kaduna State accounting for 62.1 per cent of the projected national output. The report identified flooding, dry spells and irregular rainfall as major setbacks during the farming season. Severe flooding was recorded in Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Ogun, Osun, Enugu and Ebonyi States, while Kaduna, Nasarawa and Benue experienced moderate flooding. Pest outbreaks also affected production, with severe fall armyworm infestations in Kano and Taraba States.

Tuta absoluta was recorded in Kano and Kaduna, cassava mosaic disease in Anambra, while stem borer infestations affected Katsina, Zamfara, Jigawa and Kogi States. High input costs, irregular supplies of fertilisers and improved seeds, limited mechanisation, inadequate irrigation infrastructure and weak agricultural extension services were identified as major challenges. The average cost of a 50-kilogramme bag of NPK fertiliser stood at N38,000 nationwide, while urea sold for an average of N43,000.

Niger State farmers purchased both fertiliser types at N30,000 per bag under subsidy arrangements, while subsidised NPK was sold for N25,000 in Kano State. The survey highlighted a shortage of extension personnel, noting Nigeria had 2,064 active agricultural extension agents, with each agent responsible for an average of 4,982 farm families. Across 15 reporting states, the extension agent-to-farm-family ratio was one to 4,982. The situation was more pronounced in the South-South, where one extension agent serves approximately 8,858 farm families.

Advertisement

Sokoto recorded 1,116 unfilled positions against 109 staff in post, Gombe had 819 vacancies against 83 personnel, while Kebbi recorded 485 unfilled positions against 15 staff. In the livestock sector, the survey observed gaps in vaccination coverage, particularly in Taraba and Gombe States, while several livestock-producing states reported cases of contagious bovine pleuropneumonia and foot-and-mouth disease. It recommended increased vaccination and improved veterinary monitoring to curb the spread of animal diseases.

Fish production rose sharply in Niger State by 114.3 per cent, while Gombe, Rivers and Kwara recorded growth of 26.4 per cent, 13.3 per cent and 9.5 per cent respectively. Production declined in the FCT, Kogi and Katsina States. The report recorded a 21 per cent decline in garri prices and a 13 per cent drop in white maize prices.

Recommendations and Government Response

Onion prices rose by 18.8 per cent, while locally produced rice and eggs recorded increases of 1.6 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively. NAERLS recommended improved access to quality seeds, fertilisers, crop-protection products and seasonal finance, alongside investments in irrigation, mechanisation, agricultural research and extension services. It also called for improved storage, processing, cold-chain facilities, transportation and market linkages to reduce post-harvest losses.

The survey further recommended institutionalising wet and dry season agricultural performance surveys as part of a continuous national agricultural monitoring system. It urged government to strengthen agricultural monitoring throughout the year to enable early identification of production challenges and timely interventions. Other recommendations include strengthening flood early-warning systems, promoting climate-smart agriculture, improving pest surveillance, expanding livestock vaccination, supporting fisheries and investing in storage, post-harvest management and market infrastructure.

Reacting to the report, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Senator Abubakar Kyari commended NAERLS but called for improvements in the presentation of national production data, particularly historical comparisons. He sought more detailed information on agricultural production across states, including cultivated land area, crop yields and interventions by state governments, amid rising food demand driven by population growth. Kyari also sought explanations for production declines in some crops, including millet and soybean, despite indications of increased land availability.

The minister urged NAERLS to strengthen its reporting of dry-season agricultural activities to complement the wet-season survey, noting the federal government was promoting year-round farming. He said the agency should begin preparations for the dry-season assessment, adding that the 2025 dry-season report should be presented by June. Kyari called for more comprehensive data on total area cultivated, state-level production figures and agricultural interventions to support informed planning, policy decisions and targeted investments in the sector.