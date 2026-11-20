A new Pew Research Centre report projects that Nigeria will have the world's third-largest Muslim population by 2035, behind Pakistan and India. The report also forecasts that Islam will overtake Christianity as the world's largest religion, driven by higher fertility rates among Muslim women.

Nigeria is projected to have the world's third-largest Muslim population by 2035, behind Pakistan and India, according to a new report by the Pew Research Centre.

Pew Research Report on Religious Populations

The report, titled Future of World Religions, was posted on Monday and went viral on Friday. It examines anticipated changes in the size and distribution of religious populations across 201 countries and territories. The report stated that Pakistan is expected to record the highest number of Muslims by 2035, followed by India, Nigeria, and Indonesia, which currently has the largest Muslim population.

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The projection comes amid expectations that Islam will continue to grow faster than Christianity, potentially becoming the world's largest religion. According to the report, the global Muslim population is projected to increase by 80 percent, exceeding 3.6 billion, while the number of Christians is expected to grow by 30 percent to just below three billion. If the trends persist, Muslims will number more than 3.6 billion by 2070, while the Christian population will stand at slightly below three billion.

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The report attributed much of the anticipated growth to differences in fertility rates among religious groups. Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 among Christian women and 1.6 among women from other religious groups. It explained that a population generally needs an average fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman to maintain its size across generations.

Pew said its projections cover 201 countries and territories, accounting for 99.98 percent of the world's population. However, it cautioned that the estimates are based on the assumption that existing patterns of fertility, mortality, and religious conversion will continue. The Centre noted that unforeseen developments, including armed conflicts, natural disasters, and economic changes, could affect the projected outcomes.

Projected Religious Shifts in Africa and United States

Looking further ahead, the report projected that Africa would account for four of the 10 countries with the largest Muslim populations by 2070. Nigeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan were listed among the African countries expected to feature prominently in the ranking. The report also forecast major changes in the global distribution of Christianity. It projected that the United States would lose its Christian-majority status, although Christians would remain the country's largest religious group.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo is also expected to overtake the United States as the country with the largest Christian population in the world. These projections highlight significant demographic shifts that could reshape the global religious landscape in the coming decades, with Africa playing an increasingly prominent role in the growth of both Islam and Christianity.