Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts Opens Documentary Call for 2027 Edition

NLNG invites Nigerian filmmakers aged 18 to 35 to submit documentaries under the Nigeria Unseen theme, with a $20,000 award and a new Advisory Board overseeing the competition.

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has invited Nigerian filmmakers aged 18 to 35 to submit documentary films for the 2027 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts. The competition offers a $20,000 award for outstanding entries made under the theme ' Nigeria Unseen'. The call for entries was announced as the Prize prepares to return after its inaugural edition in 2026, and the eligibility rules allow filmmakers to apply irrespective of their country of residence.

The theme asks filmmakers to showcase lesser-known stories of Nigerian life, examine familiar subjects from overlooked perspectives, and document everyday experiences that rarely receive attention on screen. The organisers are looking for films that move beyond well-known narratives and give visibility to people and places that seldom appear in mainstream productions.

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How the 2027 Nigeria Prize Call Works

The 2027 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts is open to Nigerian filmmakers aged 18 to 35. Eligible films must have been produced between January 2026 and April 2027, and they must not exceed 20 minutes in running time. The $20,000 prize carries over from the inaugural edition and is intended to reward work that meets the standards set for the competition.

Entrants are encouraged to think about both the subject and the approach. The competition does not require a film to travel to a remote location or to cover a topic that has never been filmed before. Instead, the Prize focuses on how a filmmaker treats a subject, how the story is researched and structured, and how the final film helps audiences understand the people it portrays.

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To prepare for the new edition, NLNG has appointed a three-member Advisory Board. The Board is designed to guide the development of the Prize, uphold its standards of excellence, and safeguard the integrity of the adjudication process. Its work covers strategic direction and oversight of how the competition is run.

Advisory Board Members and Their Stated Views

Femi Odugbemi, an award-winning filmmaker and producer, will chair the Advisory Board. Journalist and broadcaster Kadaria Ahmed and documentary filmmaker Joel Kachi Benson will serve as members. According to the source, the Board will emphasise originality, artistic quality and compelling storytelling, while supporting a transparent and independent competition.

Odugbemi said the theme gives filmmakers considerable freedom in choosing their subjects. He noted that 'Nigeria Unseen' may simply mean looking again at something people pass every day and asking questions that have never been considered. He stressed that an unfamiliar subject is only a starting point, and that the filmmaker must still find the story and establish why it matters.

Odugbemi also urged entrants to test their own assumptions and to give the people in their films room to speak for themselves. He said the choices made during filming and editing should reflect the complexity of their experiences, and that a strong film should leave viewers understanding the people whose lives it portrays, not just knowing that a place or way of life exists.

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Sophia Horsfall, NLNG's General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, spoke on the call for entries. She said the new edition would build on the company's support for Nigerian creative talent and recognise the quality of Nigerian filmmaking. Horsfall said documentary work demands time, research and patience, and that the Prize aims to introduce audiences to aspects of Nigeria they may not otherwise encounter.

What the Prize Means for Nigerian Filmmakers

For young Nigerian filmmakers, the 2027 edition provides a national platform with a $20,000 award for documentary work. Because the competition is open regardless of country of residence, filmmakers living abroad who meet the age and production-date requirements can also take part, which widens the pool of stories that may be submitted.

The Prize also places a focus on the discipline of documentary production. Horsfall described the process as requiring research and time, while Odugbemi said filmmakers must secure access and the trust of the people whose lives are being documented. These conditions shape how the competition judges entries, with originality, artistic quality and storytelling forming the core criteria set by the Advisory Board.

The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts, according to the source, recognises Nigerian filmmaking talent and the role of documentary films in recording the country's stories and bringing them to wider audiences. Entrants who meet the April 2027 production cutoff and the 20-minute running time limit will be positioned to compete for the award in the 2027 edition.