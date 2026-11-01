Nigeria President Tinubu $21.7 Billion Borrowing Plan Sparks Debt Sustainability Concerns

President Tinubu's $21.7 billion external borrowing plan for 2026-2027 raises concerns over Nigeria's N166.79 trillion public debt and calls for transparency on previous loans and economic benefits.

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu has proposed a significant external borrowing plan valued at $21.7 billion, a move that has immediately renewed intense scrutiny regarding the nation's debt sustainability and accountability. This substantial financial request is designed to fund projects under the Federal Government's 2026-2027 Supplementary External Borrowing Plan. The proposed facilities, which include $20.52 billion and €1.045 billion, aim to support critical investments across sectors such as power, transportation, healthcare, education, agriculture, water supply, security, and employment generation.

Surging Public Debt Levels

The announcement has intensified concerns about Nigeria's ability to service additional debt amid rising public liabilities and pressure on government revenue. A report published on October 28, 2026, indicated that Nigeria's public debt stood at N166.79 trillion at the end of June 2026. This figure represents a dramatic increase from the N87.37 trillion recorded in June 2023. The same report projected that if the proposed borrowing is fully approved and disbursed, the country's total debt could approach N200 trillion, depending on exchange rate fluctuations and other debt movements.

Also read US Court Denies Greenspan's Motion for Discovery Against President Tinubu and DCI Group

Economic Expert Warnings

Experts have highlighted the growing reliance on borrowing to finance an expanding budget. Ibrahim Bakare, a professor of economics at Lagos State University, noted that the budget expanded to N68.3 trillion, with revenue expected to fund most of that coming from borrowings. He stated that this trend implies rising debt levels, a reality that is currently visible in the economic landscape. His remarks underscore the complex relationship between government expenditure, revenue generation, and debt accumulation in Nigeria.

The central question for the nation is whether economic growth and government revenue can expand sufficiently to meet future repayment obligations. There are fears that excessive borrowing could crowd out essential public services and create long-term financial instability for the country.

Advertisement

Transparency and Project Accountability

Eze Onyekpere, lead director of the Centre for Social Justice, emphasized that the core issue lies in how borrowed money is spent. He argued that collecting loans is not the primary problem but rather what is done with the borrowed funds. Onyekpere insisted that borrowing should be directed towards capital expenditure and projects capable of generating economic returns and human capital development. His position highlights the need for the Federal Government to publish detailed information on projects financed through previous loans, including their costs, implementation status, and economic impact.

Such disclosures are crucial for helping Nigerians determine whether borrowing has improved infrastructure, expanded productive capacity, generated employment, and strengthened government revenue. Without this transparency, it is difficult for the public to assess the true value and benefit of additional debt obligations.

Sinking Fund Shortfalls and Risks

Further complicating the debt landscape is the Federal Government's preparedness to repay maturing loans. Another report published on October 28, 2026, revealed that the government remitted only N374.63 billion of the N1.32 trillion budgeted for the Sinking Fund to Retire Maturing Loans between 2021 and 2025. This fund is specifically designed to help the government set aside resources to meet maturing debt obligations, and the reported shortfall has raised serious questions about future preparedness.

While refinancing can help governments manage repayment schedules, excessive dependence on new debt to settle existing obligations could increase financing costs. Additionally, Nigeria's external debt creates significant foreign exchange exposure, as repayments must be made in foreign currencies even when government revenues and project proceeds are denominated in naira. This mismatch poses further risks to public finances.

Advertisement

Alternative Financing Options

Amid these concerns, economists have called for greater consideration of alternative financing arrangements for infrastructure and development projects. Sylvester Anaba, head of research at United Capital, suggested that commercially viable projects should be structured to attract private investors without exposing taxpayers to excessive risks. This approach aims to leverage private sector efficiency while mitigating public financial burden.

Ayo Teriba, chief executive officer of Economics Associates, advocated for equity financing as an alternative to conventional borrowing. This method allows investors to contribute capital in exchange for ownership or a share of returns, rather than requiring the government to make fixed interest payments. Other potential options include public-private partnerships, concessions, diaspora investment, and the mobilization of pension funds for suitable infrastructure projects. These alternatives could provide a pathway to fund development without exacerbating the debt crisis.

The proposed borrowing has also intensified calls for transparency and rigorous oversight before the National Assembly approves the facilities. Stakeholders are urging the government to demonstrate that previous loans have delivered measurable economic benefits before taking on additional obligations. This demand for accountability reflects a broader desire for responsible fiscal management and sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.