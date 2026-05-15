Nigeria President Defends Economic Reforms at Africa CEO Forum

Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian President, defends his administration's economic reforms at a forum in Kigali, Rwanda, explaining the consequences of subsidy regimes and fiscal pressures before the reforms. He also discusses taxation, infrastructure development, support for local businesses, and regional partnerships in West Africa and the continent.

President Bola Tinubu speaks at Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda during a session defending Nigeria 's economic reforms and priorities. He explains the consequences of subsidy regimes and the pressure on public finances ; he defends his administration's tax reforms , claiming that taxation is critical for infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and social support programmes .

President Tinubu also highlights ongoing infrastructure projects, supports for local businesses, and domestic production, and emphasizes the importance of regional partnerships for world leadership in West Africa and the continent





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Nigeria President Economic Reforms Subsidy Regimes Infrastructure Development Local Businesses Tax Reforms Regional Partnerships West Africa Global Allies Ongoing Infrastructure Projects Sustainable Development Public Finances Infrastructure Development Healthcare Education Social Support Programmes

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