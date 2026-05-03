Nigeria Prepares to Repatriate Citizens from South Africa Amidst Xenophobic Violence

Nigeria is making arrangements for the voluntary repatriation of its citizens from South Africa following a surge in xenophobic attacks and violence against foreign nationals. The Minister of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that 130 citizens have already registered for the program, with more expected to follow. The move comes after the deaths of two Nigerians and reports of renewed threats of violence.

The escalating xenophobic violence in South Africa has prompted a decisive response from Nigeria , with the government signaling its preparedness to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of its citizens.

This decision, announced by Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, comes amidst growing concerns for the safety and well-being of Nigerians residing in South Africa, and follows a disturbing pattern of attacks and hostility directed towards foreign nationals. The repatriation process is being structured to ensure it is entirely voluntary, respecting the rights of individuals to choose whether or not to return to Nigeria.

Currently, 130 Nigerians have formally registered for the repatriation program through the Nigerian mission in South Africa, a number anticipated to increase as awareness spreads and more citizens seek assistance. Nigerian associations within South Africa are actively collaborating with the mission to identify and support those who wish to return home, streamlining the registration and logistical arrangements. The situation has been significantly worsened by documented instances of violence and intimidation.

Disturbing videos circulating on social media platforms depict South Africans engaging in hostile acts against African migrants, including physical assaults and verbal abuse demanding their departure. These scenes have fueled widespread outrage and heightened anxieties among the Nigerian community in South Africa. The recent deaths of two Nigerian citizens at the hands of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have further exacerbated the tensions.

Ekpenyong Andrew was arrested and subsequently found deceased in the Booysens area of Pretoria, while Amaramiro Emmanuel succumbed to injuries sustained during an attack by security personnel. These tragic incidents occurred against a backdrop of already heightened xenophobic sentiment, raising serious questions about the safety and protection afforded to foreign nationals within South Africa’s legal and security frameworks. The minister’s statement directly acknowledged these deaths, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the urgency of the repatriation efforts.

The Nigerian government’s response is not merely reactive; it reflects a proactive attempt to safeguard its citizens and address the underlying issues driving the violence. The Minister’s statement also referenced reports indicating the potential for a resurgence of violent protests in various parts of South Africa, reinforcing the need for immediate action. The voluntary repatriation program is designed to provide a safe and organized pathway for Nigerians who feel threatened or vulnerable to return to their home country.

The ongoing collaboration between the Nigerian mission, local Nigerian associations, and the government in Nigeria is crucial to the success of this operation. Beyond the immediate crisis, this situation highlights the broader challenges of xenophobia, migration, and international relations in the African context. It necessitates a concerted effort from both South Africa and Nigeria, as well as the wider international community, to address the root causes of these tensions and promote peaceful coexistence.

The focus remains on providing support and assistance to those Nigerians who choose to return, while continuing to monitor the situation in South Africa and advocate for the protection of all foreign nationals





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