Nigeria Power Sector Failure: 13 Years Post-Privatization

Thirteen years after privatizing Nigeria's power sector, available generation remains stagnant at 4,000 MW. Unpaid bills and political pricing cause ₦1.5 trillion in industrial costs.

Thirteen years after the Federal Government of Nigeria transferred its power generation and distribution companies to private owners, the sector continues to fail the nation. On 1 November 2013, the administration handed these assets over with promises of stable supply and an end to the generator economy. The verdict remains plain: installed capacity exceeds 13,000 megawatts, yet available generation still hovers between 4,000 and 5,000 megawatts, roughly where it stood before privatization.

Grid Collapses and Energy Costs

The national grid collapsed twice in five days in January 2026 alone and suffered further disruptions in the months that followed. Homes and businesses still run on petrol and diesel, making serious economic recovery impossible on this foundation. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria estimated that its members spent more than ₦1.5 trillion on alternative energy in 2025. BusinessDay reports that rising energy bills have imposed a fourfold cost shock on the country's largest firms.

Also read NNPC Denies Gas Network Constraints Causing Nigeria's Power Decline

Debt Cycle and Unpaid Bills

In January 2026, distribution companies received approximately ₦336 billion worth of electricity, billed customers ₦268 billion, and collected only ₦205 billion. The shortfall cascades upstream as generation companies now receive well under half of the amounts they invoice. Estimates show debt owed to them reached approximately ₦7.66 trillion by June 2026, warning that it could exceed ₦17 trillion by 2033. Of the ₦1.92 trillion owed to them for electricity supplied in 2025, the government paid approximately 3.7 per cent.

Gas Shortages and Infrastructure Risks

A ₦501 billion bond issued under the presidential debt reduction programme covers only a small fraction of the legacy debt. Generators that are not paid cannot pay gas suppliers, while gas shortages reported at approximately 937 million standard cubic feet per day earlier this year keep power plants idle. Several distribution companies have since come under the control of AMCON or their lenders because of debt-related insolvency. Privatisation that leaves critical infrastructure in receivership does not transfer risk to private owners; it merely changes who bears the consequences of failure.

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Political Pricing and Market Failures

Tariffs below cost act as an unfunded subsidy, with the government promising cheap electricity and full payment to generators without funding the difference. Election seasons worsen this dynamic because no government wants to raise tariffs before voters go to the polls. When the grid fails, Nigerians pay three to four times more for energy, and these additional costs are reflected in the prices of bread, cement, and transport. The Minister of Power acknowledged that electricity generated using diesel costs approximately ₦950 per kilowatt-hour, while petrol-generated electricity costs approximately ₦750, compared with roughly ₦209 for Band A grid customers.

Future Outlook and Economic Impact

Private-sector activity continues to expand, although the October slowdown in the Stanbic IBTC PMI was attributed to rising fuel costs. Energy now represents a direct constraint on growth, with small businesses facing even greater challenges due to lack of bargaining power for bulk diesel supplies. No serious economic recovery can be built on this foundation, and it is time to acknowledge these structural failures without euphemism. The implementation and oversight of the privatization policy failed, leaving the sector trapped in a cycle of inadequate supply and unsustainable debt.