Nigeria Power Minister Joseph Tegbe Unveils Anti-Theft Strategy and N3.3 Trillion Debt Resolution Plan

Minister Joseph Tegbe outlines Nigeria's new energy roadmap, targeting electricity theft and resolving N3.3 trillion in legacy debts while expanding grid capacity in Lagos.

Joseph Tegbe, the Nigeria n Minister of Power, addressed the 2026 Manufacturers Energy Security and Energy Efficiency Summit in Lagos yesterday to announce a stringent government crackdown on unauthorized electricity connections. He emphasized that the administration is committed to recovering lost revenue and holding individuals accountable for stealing power, which he described as a critical threat to national energy stability.

Combating Electricity Theft and Vandalism

Tegbe stated that unauthorized connections have severely deprived the electricity sector of vital revenue needed to sustain continuous supply, unfairly burdening compliant consumers who pay their bills. He urged manufacturers and other stakeholders to support lawful electricity connections, warning that such illegal abuse cannot be allowed to continue. The minister also disclosed that the President has approved a coordinated anti-vandalism campaign involving railway security agencies to protect critical national assets and prosecute offenders.

Also read Power Outage In Lagos, Abuja, Others : Tegbe Promises Relief In 72 Hours

Four-Pronged Roadmap for Sector Reform

The government has developed a comprehensive four-pronged roadmap to address the sector's challenges, focusing on grid standardization, sector liquidity and sustainability, asset optimization, and expansion. This strategic approach will prioritize major electricity demand centers through specific corridors that align generation, transmission, and distribution with actual consumption needs.

Lagos has been identified as the country's first energy-zone corridor because it accounts for 50 percent of national electricity demand. A technical audit, which had been underway for four weeks at the time of the summit, is expected to establish a diagnostic baseline for identifying infrastructure problems and prioritizing interventions to prevent spending money on the wrong projects.

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Resolving N3.3 Trillion Legacy Debt

Tegbe identified constrained gas supply, aging equipment, network bottlenecks, vandalism, and electricity theft among the primary challenges affecting the sector. He noted that he is working with the Minister of State for Gas to develop a maintenance program for gas facilities to prevent power plants from undergoing maintenance simultaneously. Additionally, the government is addressing legacy debts owed to generating companies, which he put at N3.3 trillion after negotiations and reviews.

According to Tegbe, the first and second tranches of the government's payment program had raised more than N1.2 trillion towards settling part of the debt. This financial intervention aims to improve liquidity within the power value chain, ensuring that generators and other stakeholders receive timely payments to sustain operations and invest in infrastructure upgrades.

Grid Expansion and Industrial Support

Transmission capacity has increased by more than 15,000 megavolt-amperes between 2023 and 2026, with over 1,300MVA added in the preceding two months. This additional capacity is expected to make more electricity available to distribution companies for industrial, commercial, and household consumers. Furthermore, more than 2.8 million customers had been metered in the past three years, while the Rural Electrification Agency connected more than 25 tertiary institutions.

The government has also commenced construction of a new distribution control center to improve the management of the electricity network. Tegbe confirmed that it is engaging distribution companies to prioritize electricity supply to industrial customers through improved network investment and the identification of dedicated industrial feeders to support economic growth.

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NERC Approves New Billing Regulations

NERC Chairman Musiliu Oseni stated that distribution companies could access about $250 million under the Federal Government's Distribution Sector Recovery Programme, supported by the World Bank, to improve network investment. He also highlighted the commission's encouragement of investment in battery-enabled storage solutions to support more reliable supply to industries.

Represented by Agba Terab, Director of Economic Regulation at NERC, Oseni said the commission had approved a Net Billing regulation. This new rule will allow eligible customers with excess electricity from their captive generation, particularly solar and other renewable sources, to sell the surplus to distribution networks transparently and predictably.