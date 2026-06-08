Nigeria Postpones Repatriation Flights for Citizens Fleeing South Africa Violence

Nigeria has delayed its emergency repatriation of citizens from South Africa due to administrative and operational challenges. The first flight, now scheduled for Wednesday, will carry around 270 returnees from Johannesburg, with the screening period extended to accommodate more stranded nationals. The operation, approved by President Tinubu, will be handled by Air Peace.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has revised its schedule for the repatriation of Nigeria n nationals who are fleeing the recent surge in anti-foreigner violence in South Africa .

The first phase of the emergency airlift, originally slated to begin immediately, has been postponed due to unforeseen administrative and logistical hurdles. According to an official update from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa, the departure of the initial group of returnees has been moved from Monday to Wednesday. This adjustment follows the granting of executive approval by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for five repatriation flights to ensure the safe return of affected citizens.

The operations are being conducted by Air Peace, a major private Nigerian airline. The first flight is expected to carry approximately 270 people from Johannesburg on Wednesday evening, pending final diplomatic clearances and landing rights. The delay has allowed authorities to extend the screening and documentation process for those seeking evacuation until Wednesday, aiming to include more stranded nationals.

Ebienfa confirmed that the Nigerian mission in Pretoria has extended the screening exercise for citizens who have expressed interest in being evacuated, providing additional time to process more individuals before the flights commence





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria South Africa Repatriation Anti-Foreigner Violence Air Peace Evacuation Tinubu Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Concludes Screening of Evacuees from South Africa Amid Xenophobic AttacksThe Nigerian government has completed the screening process for Nigerians in South Africa seeking evacuation due to renewed xenophobic attacks. The joint exercise, involving Nigerian and South African authorities, aimed to determine the number of eligible evacuees for repatriation by aircraft. The development comes amidst increased anti-foreigner protests and attacks in South Africa, which have instilled fear among migrant communities and threatened the country's reputation as a regional economic powerhouse.

Read more »

Nigeria Offers Free Repatriation to Citizens Fleeing South AfricaThe Nigerian government will cover all costs for citizens voluntarily returning from South Africa amid safety concerns following anti-immigrant protests. Over 1,000 have registered for evacuation, with flights slated to begin next week.

Read more »

Nigeria Completes Screening of Citizens for Evacuation from South Africa Amid Xenophobic AttacksThe Federal Government has finalized the screening of Nigerians registered for evacuation from South Africa, moving to the next phase of bringing them home safely amid rising xenophobic violence.

Read more »

Nigeria Extends Screening Exercise for Nigerians in South AfricaThe federal government has extended the screening exercise for Nigerian nationals in South Africa who have indicated interest in returning home, with the exercise now scheduled to end on June 10, 2026.

Read more »