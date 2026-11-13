Nigeria Ports Authority Unveils $1 Billion Modernisation Drive for Maritime Infrastructure

NPA Managing Director Abubakar Dantsoho outlines a strategic $1 billion investment framework at the Lagos International Trade Fair to modernize Nigeria's maritime ports and boost non-oil exports.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has launched a comprehensive $1 billion ports modernisation drive designed to transform the nation's maritime infrastructure through strategic public-private partnerships. Speaking on Thursday, November 13, 2026, at the 40th edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair, NPA Managing Director Abubakar Dantsoho emphasized that this massive financial commitment offers significant opportunities for both local and foreign investors to participate in the country's economic transformation.

Core Details of Port Modernisation Strategy

Abubakar Dantsoho, the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, outlined that rehabilitating and expanding port infrastructure across the country requires strategic partnerships and dedicated private-sector investment to succeed. The NPA MD stated that the modernisation program includes deploying advanced digital and smart port solutions to enhance operational efficiency. These technological interventions include the implementation of automated gates, the establishment of a comprehensive port community system, and the integration of a vessel traffic management system (VTMS).

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Furthermore, the modernisation strategy incorporates artificial intelligence-driven logistics to streamline supply chain processes and reduce administrative bottlenecks. Abubakar Dantsoho also highlighted the development of dry ports and multimodal logistics infrastructure as critical areas open to investment. This includes the creation of inland container depots, the establishment of rail-port linkages, and the deployment of cold-chain systems to support perishable goods export.

Green Port Initiatives and Investor Confidence

The Nigerian Ports Authority is aligning its modernisation programme with global decarbonisation goals through specific green port initiatives. Abubakar Dantsoho clarified that these initiatives particularly focus on renewable energy sources, the adoption of eco-friendly equipment, and the implementation of sustainable waste management systems. These environmental commitments are designed to ensure that Nigeria's ports remain competitive in the global market while adhering to international sustainability standards.

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Abubakar Dantsoho assured prospective investors that the Nigerian Ports Authority is fully committed to maintaining a transparent and business-friendly environment. He noted that this commitment is supported by regulatory stability and the promise of attractive returns on investment for those who participate in the modernisation drive. The managing director emphasized that the ongoing port modernisation, with the strong support of the federal government and the ministry of marine and blue economy, would position Nigerian ports for improved efficiency and export-led prosperity.

Boosting Non-Oil Exports and Economic Diversification

The Nigerian Ports Authority has deployed export processing terminals and dedicated cargo transit corridors to eliminate logistics bottlenecks that have historically hindered trade. Abubakar Dantsoho explained that the export processing terminals were designated and integrated to provide one-stop processing, documentation, and pre-gating services for export cargo. These measures are specifically aimed at significantly reducing turnaround time and streamlining export operations for businesses operating in Nigeria.

In collaboration with security and traffic management agencies, the NPA has operationalised dedicated transit corridors to ensure the seamless movement of export cargo to the ports. Abubakar Dantsoho stated that these initiatives are designed to improve non-oil export logistics, empower small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) to expand their businesses, and enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian products in global markets. The ultimate goal is to increase the country's foreign exchange earnings through these diversified trade channels.

Strategic Vision for the Blue Economy

Abubakar Dantsoho urged participants, international trade delegations, and investors at the trade fair to actively explore investment opportunities in Nigeria's blue economy. He described non-oil exports as a national priority as Nigeria intensifies its efforts to diversify its economy away from oil dependency. The managing director added that Nigeria must move from being predominantly a consuming nation to becoming a manufacturing and exporting powerhouse.

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The NPA MD stated that the authority is committed to working with investors to achieve these ambitious goals. By focusing on efficient logistics, digital integration, and sustainable practices, the Nigerian Ports Authority aims to create a robust maritime infrastructure that supports long-term economic growth. This strategic vision positions Nigeria to capitalize on its maritime assets and integrate more deeply into global trade networks.