Nigeria Ports Authority Seeks Private Investment for Port Expansion

Abubakar Dantsoho of the Nigerian Ports Authority urges global investors to fund port infrastructure, citing population growth and capacity limits at key facilities like Lekki Port.

Abubakar Dantsoho, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority and Vice President of the International Association of Ports and Harbors, issued a direct appeal to global maritime investors on Tuesday. Speaking at the World Ports Conference in London, he emphasized that the Nigerian government alone cannot finance the expansion of deeper and larger seaports required to handle current cargo volumes.

IAPH Call for Private Capital Injection

Dantsoho stated clearly that the Nigerian Ports Authority must attract and retain private investment to bridge critical infrastructure gaps. He explained that the development of major port facilities is highly capital intensive, a financial burden that governments across West Africa and the broader African continent can no longer sustain independently. Consequently, swift private sector entry into the African port sector is essential to modernize existing networks and support regional trade growth.

Also read Datsoho: How FG's policies boosted export growth by 25% in two years

Lekki Port Capacity Limits Highlighted

As a primary example of urgent capacity needs, Dantsoho cited the Lekki Port in Lagos, which reached its operational limit just three years after commissioning. The facility, constructed at a cost of $1.6 billion through a partnership between the Nigerian government and China Harbour Engineering Company, demonstrates the rapid saturation of current infrastructure. The Authority noted that while capturing more cargo increases transaction revenue, the physical infrastructure must expand to accommodate larger vessels and higher export volumes.

Population Growth Drives Infrastructure Demand

The push for expansion is directly linked to Nigeria's dramatic demographic shift over the past six decades. Dantsoho pointed out that the national population surged from 45 million at independence in 1960 to more than 260 million today. This massive increase in consumer base has transformed the country into a central hub for cargo entering West Africa, particularly for shipments originating from China, necessitating ports capable of handling significantly larger loads.

Advertisement

Government Policy Supports Investment

According to Dantsoho, President Tinubu has established an enabling atmosphere specifically designed to facilitate these necessary private investments. The Nigerian Ports Authority believes that retaining such capital is vital for meeting the demands of the expanding market. By leveraging private funding, the Authority aims to increase both the capacity to receive bigger vessels for imports and the efficiency of moving higher numbers of cargo for exports.

Regional Trade and Future Opportunities

The appeal was delivered to an audience of international maritime investors, including leaders such as Jenns Meier, Vinicius Patel, and Ichio Motono from the IAPH executive team. Dantsoho argued that Nigeria's role as a major destination for regional cargo reinforces the immediate need for infrastructure upgrades. He concluded that identifying and addressing these infrastructure gaps quickly is critical for sustaining economic value and supporting the growing trade volumes in West Africa.