Tensions surge in Nigerian politics as the ADC and NDC accuse state authorities in multiple regions of restricting campaign venues and removing billboards for the 2027 elections. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar alleges government intimidation and unlawful arrests of supporters, prompting a strong denial from the Presidency and APC officials who label the claims as politically motivated hoaxes.

Political tensions in Nigeria have escalated significantly as the All Progressives Congress faces sharp accusations from opposition factions regarding systematic restrictions on their campaigning efforts ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The African Democratic Congress and the Nigeria Democratic Congress have jointly alleged that state authorities in several regions are actively obstructing their ability to campaign through the denial of public facilities, restrictions on advertising, and the removal of campaign materials. Specific complaints have been raised against governments in Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Sokoto, Gombe, and Ekiti states.

Also read Nigeria Political Violence Threatens 2027 Election Stability

State Governments Deny Opposition Campaign Venues

In Kaduna, the ADC reported being denied access to public venues for a proposed presidential campaign rally for the second time, while in Kano, authorities allegedly ordered the removal of a campaign billboard belonging to a party candidate. Similar grievances emerged from Jigawa and Sokoto, where opposition parties claimed permission was denied for rallies and access to venues was blocked. In Gombe, allegations of intimidation against opposition figures and denial of meeting venues were reported.

Additionally, the Ekiti State government denied the ADC's request to use the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion for a rally, citing that the facility was already booked until March 2027. Party officials insist that public resources must be made available to all political parties on equitable terms to ensure fair play in the electoral process. The dispute has intensified with serious allegations of intimidation and unlawful detention involving former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and members of the ADC.

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Atiku accused the Federal Government of harassing party supporters, citing reports of arrests in Tudun Wada, Zaria, in Kaduna State. He specifically demanded the immediate release of the son of an ADC member, Isma'il Sahabi, who was allegedly taken into custody by security operatives after they failed to locate the father. Atiku condemned these actions as part of a broader strategy to suppress opposition voices.

Presidency Denies Atiku Harassment Allegations

In response, the Presidential Communications team firmly denied these allegations, with aide Tope Ajayi characterizing Atiku's claims as false and potentially fabricated to gain sympathy. Ajayi stated that the administration does not have details confirming any such arrests and suggested that such narratives might be hoaxes designed to project victimhood. The Presidency emphasized the need to verify facts before making sweeping accusations against the government and its security agencies.

Further escalating the rhetorical clash, Abimbola Tooki, Special Adviser to the APC National Chairman on Media and Information Strategy, issued a strong rebuttal to Atiku's statements. Tooki described the allegations as premature, politically motivated, and calculated to inflame public sentiment against the Tinubu administration. He argued that responsible political leadership requires restraint, verification of facts, and respect for constitutional institutions mandated to maintain law and order.

Tooki clarified that political affiliation does not grant immunity from the law or excuse individuals from legitimate security investigations. He reiterated that Nigeria remains a constitutional democracy where all citizens enjoy the right to political association, but this right does not shield anyone from lawful investigation or unlawful treatment. Tooki called for clarity on any detentions through proper due process channels rather than using unverified incidents as political weapons.

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APC Urges Opposition To Cease Political Harassment

He criticized Atiku, a former Vice President, for issuing loaded statements before facts are established, warning against insinuating that security-related incidents amount to government-sponsored attacks on opposition politics. The APC maintains that opposition parties are free to operate within the law and urged for a cessation of what they view as politically driven harassment campaigns.