Nigeria Police Warn Against Destruction of Campaign Materials Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Nigeria Police Force has warned political thugs and supporters against destroying campaign posters, banners and billboards of rival candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections, threatening arrest and prosecution.

The Nigeria Police Force has warned politicians, political thugs and their supporters against destroying campaign posters, banners and billboards belonging to rival candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections, threatening to arrest and prosecute offenders.

The warning comes amid reported incidents of campaign posters and billboards being torn down or defaced in some states, as political parties and candidates intensify preparations for the 2027 elections. The Force said it had observed increasing incidents of deliberate tearing, defacement and destruction of campaign materials belonging to candidates and political parties across the country.

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Police Condemn Campaign Poster Destruction

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja by its Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, the Force said it considered the acts a form of political intolerance and urged those involved to stop immediately. The Nigeria Police Force strongly condemns this act of political intolerance and warns political thugs, hoodlums and other mischief-makers involved to desist immediately, the statement read.

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It noted that the destruction or unlawful removal of another candidate campaign materials could constitute malicious damage, a criminal offence under applicable laws. The police cited Section 451 of the Criminal Code Act and Section 326 of the Penal Code Law, which provides for the offence of mischief. Political differences or loyalty to a particular party do not give anyone the right to destroy another candidate property or infringe on their right to campaign freely, the statement added.

Offenders Face Arrest And Prosecution

The Force reiterated that all political parties and candidates, regardless of their affiliations or status, were entitled to equal protection under the law. It said the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, had directed commissioners of police in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to take preventive measures, investigate reported incidents and ensure that those found culpable were arrested and prosecuted.

The police also warned that political sponsors and individuals who recruited, encouraged or facilitated the destruction of campaign materials would be held accountable if evidence established their involvement. The Nigeria Police Force will not allow political thugs and troublemakers to turn the nation political environment into a theatre of lawlessness. Those who choose to break the law will face the full consequences of their actions, the statement said.

Partners Urged To Campaign Peacefully

The Force urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to conduct their campaigns peacefully and respect the rights of others, warning that political intolerance and intimidation must not undermine the democratic process. The police said Nigeria democratic process must not be undermined by political intolerance, intimidation or criminal conduct. The Force said it would not allow political thugs and troublemakers to turn the nation political environment into a theatre of lawlessness.