Nigeria Police Target Phone Farms and AI Disinformation Ahead of 2027 Elections

Inspector-General Tunji Disu announces cyber operations against AI deepfakes and phone farms to protect the 2027 general elections from digital manipulation and misinformation.

The Nigerian Police Force has initiated aggressive cyber-intelligence operations to dismantle phone farms and combat artificial intelligence-generated disinformation in preparation for the 2027 general elections. Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu confirmed that these digital security measures are designed to prevent the manipulation of public opinion through automated networks and synthetic media. The announcement was made during a stakeholder forum organized by the PUNCH Media Foundation, where electoral experts and security officials discussed strategies to safeguard the integrity of the upcoming vote.

Deploying AI Detection Technology

Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu stated that the police have deployed advanced digital forensic capabilities and cyber-intelligence units to specifically address threats posed by deepfakes and voice cloning technologies. The force has established a dedicated election monitoring room to commence intelligence gathering and identify coordinated networks involved in malicious information manipulation. These digital forensic examinations are already underway, analyzing AI-generated audio, videos, and photographs circulating on social media platforms to verify their authenticity.

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The Inspector-General emphasized that the police have acquired specialized cyber solutions capable of detecting deepfakes and other forms of AI manipulation with up to ninety-nine per cent accuracy. These tools are essential for identifying individuals who use voice cloning to imitate political opponents or public officials, thereby propagating false announcements, endorsements, or inflammatory messages. The technology allows investigators to verify information rapidly, ensuring that fabricated content does not influence voter behavior or damage the reputations of legitimate candidates.

Targeting Coordinated Disinformation Networks

Investigations by the police have uncovered coordinated attempts by individuals to interfere with the electoral process through the use of phone farms. These facilities consist of hundreds of mobile phones arranged to run bots that manipulate and spread information simultaneously, creating the illusion of widespread public support or condemnation for specific topics or candidates. Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu disclosed that the police have successfully disrupted these operations by conducting targeted raids on the facilities where such artificial engagement is manufactured.

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The Inspector-General highlighted that these phone farms are often controlled by a single individual or a small group behind hundreds of devices, allowing them to manipulate the system and distort reality. By identifying the physical locations of these operations, law enforcement can arrest the perpetrators and dismantle the infrastructure used to spread disinformation. This proactive approach aims to reduce the volume of fake content reaching voters and ensure that public discourse is driven by genuine civic engagement rather than automated manipulation.

Arrests and Stakeholder Collaboration

The police force has already taken concrete action by arresting a suspect accused of spreading false information about a candidate from the South-South region. Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu revealed that the individual was identified following a complaint, investigation, and digital attribution exercise, which traced the source of the fabricated claims. The suspect allegedly attempted to predict and influence voter behavior by disparaging the candidate, spreading information about things that were not done or were still in the pipeline.

This case demonstrates the effectiveness of the new digital forensic capabilities in holding perpetrators accountable for election-related disinformation. The arrest was made in the context of a broader engagement with stakeholders from the electoral, security, media, and civil society sectors. Notable attendees included Mohammed Haruna from the Independent National Electoral Commission, Hannah Ajakaiye from FactsMatterNG, Cynthia Mbamalu from Yiaga Africa, and Mayowa Tijani from the Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation, all advocating for stronger measures to tackle AI-generated threats.

Preparing for the 2027 Electoral Landscape

As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, the combination of physical security and advanced cyber-intelligence represents a significant shift in how electoral integrity is maintained. Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu assured the public that the Nigerian Police is fully prepared to provide both physical security and digital protection against emerging threats. The force remains committed to monitoring credible threats and identifying coordinated networks that seek to undermine the democratic process through technological deception.

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The ongoing collaboration between law enforcement, electoral bodies, and civil society organizations underscores the collective responsibility to protect the truth and the vote. By leveraging technology to detect deepfakes and dismantle phone farms, authorities aim to create a level playing field where voters can make informed decisions based on authentic information. These efforts are critical in ensuring that the 2027 elections are free from the distortions of artificial intelligence-driven disinformation campaigns.