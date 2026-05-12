Nigeria Police Secures Forfeiture Order of N8.585 Billion Fraud Alleged in Multiple Accounts

The PSFU in Ikoyi, Lagos, has obtained a forfeiture order from the Federal High Court, alleging N8.585 billion fraud by way of false representations and fraudulent schemes. The investigation commenced after a financial institution petitioned the PSFU and involved two firms and three individuals, including banks linked to the alleged fraud.

The Police State Investigation and Intelligence Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos, has secured a forfeiture order from the Federal High Court involving N8.585 billion fraud allegations related to Plaude Technologies Limited , Omberra Commodities Limited, and various individuals.

The investigation started when a financial institution petitioned the PSFU, accusing the suspects of obtaining money through false pretences and fraudulent schemes. The police deployed intelligence-driven strategies, extended to numerous financial institutions and the apex financial regulatory body, and identified Plaude Technologies Limited's lack of operational and financial capacity to fulfill obligations as well as money laundering activities by one of its directors.

As a result, the PSFU obtained a forfeiture order against the affected accounts and assets. The Commissioner of Police, CP Eloho Edwin Okpoziakpo, commended the detectives for their professionalism and resilience, reaffirming the PSFU's commitment to combating financial crimes and protecting the integrity of Nigeria's financial system.

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Nigeria Police Forfeiture Order N8.585 Billion Fraud False Representations Conspiracy-Related Financial Institution Federal High Court Detectives Intelligence-Driven Strategies Omburra Commodities Limited Plaude Technologies Limited Inspector-General Of Police

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