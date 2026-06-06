Nigeria Police Rescues Abducted Family in Oyo State Gunfight

The Nigeria Police Force has successfully rescued Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons after a late-night operation in Oyo State. The family was abducted earlier in the week, and their rescue was made possible by a fierce gun duel with suspected kidnappers, resulting in the neutralization of two suspects and the recovery of firearms.

In a significant victory for law enforcement, the Nigeria Police Force successfully rescued Mrs. Olaide Busayo Adegoke John-Paul and her 12-year-old twin sons, Peter and Paul, on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The family was freed unharmed around 7:30 p.m. following a late-night tactical operation in Oyo State. The rescue was the result of a fierce gun duel with suspected kidnappers, during which two suspects were neutralized and two firearms were recovered. The John-Pauls were abducted earlier on Tuesday, June 3, 2026, while on their way to school. The rescue operation was made possible by sustained intelligence tracking and mounting operational pressure by security forces.

The victims are currently receiving medical evaluation. Governor Seyi Makinde visited Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the former Minister of Power and the victims' uncle, to pledge continued efforts for their release. This incident comes on the heels of a recent abduction of over 40 students and teachers in Orire Local Government Area of the state





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Nigeria Police Force Oyo State Abduction Rescue Gun Duel Kidnappers Neutralized Firearms

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