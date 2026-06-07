Nigeria Police Release Documentary on 'One Chance' Syndicate Investigation

A documentary by the Nigeria Police Force exposes an 18‑month probe into an Abuja 'one chance' syndicate that robbed, kidnapped, and extorted commuters, leading to multiple arrests and links to high‑profile cases.

The Nigeria Police Force has released a documentary detailing an 18-month investigation into a notorious ' one chance ' criminal syndicate operating in Abuja . The syndicate, led by Solomon Abok, was arrested for allegedly robbing, kidnapping, and extorting dozens of unsuspecting commuters.

The documentary, produced by Force New Media-a newly formed public relations unit headed by police spokesperson Aliyu Giwa-chronicles the work of the Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad (FIDSTS). According to police, about 45 victims have reported falling prey to the group since 2025, with links uncovered to several high‑profile cases, including the deaths of two nurses in separate incidents in January and February 2026.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Godfrey, who led the investigation, explained that his team had been tracking the suspects since January 31, 2025, after the gang abducted a woman and extorted N11 million from her. The gang leader frequently changed hotels and homes to evade capture. The breakthrough came on June 2 when operatives finally arrested him following sustained operations. Victims featured in the documentary recounted harrowing experiences.

One woman, whose identity was protected by filming from behind, said she and a friend boarded a vehicle at Area 8 in Abuja after work, only to discover it was operated by the criminals. She alleged that gang members tied their hands, blindfolded them, and assaulted them. They stole phones and other valuables, then used the devices to obtain loans from apps and transfer money from bank accounts.

She claimed there was a man she described as a soldier among the syndicate, though police did not comment on that detail. Another member, David Francis, a 22‑year‑old from Cross River State, told how he was recruited while unemployed. He said he had gone on operations four times, mainly withdrawing money from victims' accounts via POS operators. He was arrested in the Central Area while attempting to withdraw N1.449 million.

ACP Godfrey said the arrest brought relief to both residents and police. Efforts to apprehend other network members are ongoing. The police emphasized their commitment to protecting lives and property and shared safety tips: remain vigilant, avoid boarding suspicious vehicles, use verified ride‑hailing services, share trip details with trusted contacts, and promptly report suspicious activities. The takedown, they said, demonstrates that no gang, however organised, is beyond the reach of the law





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One Chance Nigeria Police Abuja Syndicate Documentary

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