Nigeria Police Reject ₦100 Million Bribe, Intercept 60 Tonnes of Vandalised Railway Materials

Police operatives in Nasarawa State have intercepted 60 tonnes of stolen railway materials and rejected a ₦100 million bribe offered by the suspects. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the crime, and investigations are ongoing to dismantle the entire criminal network.

The Nigeria Police Force has demonstrated remarkable integrity and commitment to combating infrastructure vandalism with the recent interception of a massive consignment of stolen railway materials and the courageous rejection of a substantial bribe attempt.

Operatives from the Force Intelligence Department Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS) successfully intercepted a trailer truck carrying 60 tonnes of vandalised railway infrastructure in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, on April 9, 2026. This operation represents a significant blow to criminal networks involved in the systematic theft and destruction of vital national assets.

The intercepted materials, consisting of railway tracks and sleepers, were cleverly concealed beneath a deceptive layer of sacks filled with groundnut shells, indicating a deliberate attempt to avoid detection during transit. The truck’s journey originated in Bauchi State, with Ilorin as its intended destination, suggesting a well-planned logistical operation aimed at distributing the stolen materials across different regions. The swift action taken by the FID-STS was prompted by credible intelligence gathered through diligent investigative work.

This intelligence led to the apprehension of two key suspects: Chisom Goodnews, a 32-year-old male, and Ahmed Adamu, a 22-year-old male. Both individuals are currently in police custody and are assisting with ongoing investigations. Preliminary inquiries have revealed that the truck driver, a crucial component of the operation, was offered a payment of ₦2.5 million for his role in transporting the illicit cargo.

However, the most striking aspect of this case is the attempted bribery of the police operatives. The suspects brazenly offered a staggering ₦100 million in an attempt to secure the release of the stolen materials and avoid prosecution. This offer was unequivocally rejected by the unwavering officers, showcasing their dedication to upholding the law and their refusal to compromise their principles. The police are actively pursuing leads to dismantle the entire criminal network responsible for this act of economic sabotage.

Investigations are focusing on identifying and apprehending the individuals who contracted the transportation of the materials, as well as the ultimate receivers who profit from the sale of stolen infrastructure. The recovery of the trailer truck used in the commission of the crime is a crucial step in building a comprehensive case against the perpetrators. The Inspector General of Police, Tunji Disu, has publicly lauded the operatives for their exceptional display of professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to duty.

He emphasized that their rejection of the substantial bribe serves as a powerful example to other law enforcement officers and reinforces the Nigeria Police Force’s dedication to transparency and accountability. This incident underscores the growing threat of infrastructure vandalism in Nigeria and the urgent need for sustained efforts to protect critical national assets. The successful interception and the resolute stance of the police operatives send a clear message to criminals that such acts will not be tolerated.

The ongoing investigation promises to uncover the full extent of the criminal enterprise and bring all those involved to justice. The police are committed to strengthening collaboration with other security agencies and communities to prevent future incidents of vandalism and ensure the safety and security of Nigeria’s infrastructure. The case highlights the importance of intelligence gathering and proactive policing in combating economic crimes and safeguarding national resources.

The commitment shown by the FID-STS is a testament to the dedication of many within the force who are working tirelessly to build a safer and more secure Nigeria. The focus now shifts to tracing the origin of the vandalized materials and identifying the specific railway lines from which they were stolen, which will further aid in understanding the scope of the damage and preventing future occurrences





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Nigeria Police Railway Vandalism Bribe Nasarawa State Infrastructure Theft FID-STS

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