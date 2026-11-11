Nigeria Police Linked to 118 of 245 Civic Space Violations, Report Finds

A 153-page study shows the Nigeria Police Force is responsible for 54% of civic violations, highlighting impunity and calls for legal reform.

A comprehensive report released on April 23, 2025 by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) identified that the Nigeria Police Force was linked to 118 of 245 civic space violations in the country, representing 54 per cent of all recorded incidents. The findings, presented virtually on X Spaces, highlight a pattern of intimidation against media and civil society actors that has increased during election cycles and public protests from 2023 to 2025.

Core Details of the Violations

The study, titled "Silenced Voices, Shrinking Space: Civic Freedoms Under Pressure," relied on evidence collected through continuous monitoring of reports across physical and digital spaces. Each incident was verified by cross-checking with multiple credible sources, and key informant interviews were conducted where additional context was required. In total, 245 incidents were analysed and referenced in reports from 54 media organisations, including 16 newspapers, 26 online-only platforms, 10 television stations and two radio stations.

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Researchers noted that 89 per cent of the violations were perpetrated by state actors, with the force accounting for a majority of those cases. The data shows spikes during election periods and protests, underscoring the role of the police as the primary mechanism of intimidation.

Stakeholder Reactions and Claims

Aliyu Giwa, spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force, responded to the report by announcing a training programme for 10,000 officers in election security management and human rights ahead of the 2027 elections. He emphasised that the police recognise journalists as core partners and highlighted internal mechanisms such as the Public Complaints Bureau that investigates officer misconduct through dismissals or demotions.

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Executive director of the Civil Liberties and Environmental Education Network (CLEEN), Peter Maduoma, joined the virtual panel and questioned the rising trend of state repression. He called for legal reforms to close loopholes that allow restrictive laws to be used against legitimate expression and assembly.

Implications for Civic Freedom and Next Steps

Executive director of Media Rights Agenda, Edetaen Ojo, warned that the culture of impunity drives many violations, as perpetrators believe they will not face transparent punishment. He urged the development of transparent mechanisms to hold officers accountable and highlighted the necessity of journalistic independence for democratic participation.

WSCIJ CEO Motunrayo Alaka added that documented threats against journalists are increasing, emphasising the need for persistent advocacy despite the risk of state repression. The report's findings have prompted calls for tighter oversight of police conduct and legislative reforms aimed at protecting civic spaces during election periods and public debates.

The 2025 Journalism and Civic Space Status Report will serve as a reference point for future monitoring, providing a baseline to assess whether reforms implemented by 2027 can effectively reduce police-driven violations and safeguard freedom of expression across Nigeria.