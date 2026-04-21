Nigeria Police Force Secures Safe Release of 18 Hostages in Successful Benue Rescue Operation

The Nigeria Police Force has successfully rescued all 18 passengers, including eight students, abducted in Otukpo, Benue State, while apprehending seven suspected kidnappers in a targeted operation.

The Nigeria Police Force has officially announced a major operational victory following the successful rescue of all individuals kidnapped during the harrowing Otukpo incident. This disturbing event, which involved passengers traveling on a Benue Links bus, occurred on April 15, 2026, and sparked widespread concern regarding security along the regional transport routes.

A formal statement released by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Okon Placid, confirmed that the breakthrough was made possible through actionable and reliable intelligence. Acting on these leads, elite operatives from the Benue State Police Command launched highly coordinated and precision-led clearance operations that swept through the dense Amla Forest corridor and the surrounding rugged terrain. These strategic maneuvers were essential in isolating the captors and securing the safe recovery of the final 13 victims, a group that tragically included eight students who were en route to Otukpo specifically to participate in their upcoming Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). In total, all 18 passengers who were initially reported abducted have now been successfully accounted for. Upon their rescue, each individual was immediately provided with comprehensive medical evaluations to ensure their physical and psychological well-being. According to the official report, all victims are currently in stable condition and are scheduled to be reunited with their families following a formal debriefing process conducted by the authorities. The operational success did not end with the rescue; the police confirmed that during the intense confrontation and sweep of the area, seven suspects were apprehended. Preliminary investigations have already positively identified three of these individuals as core members of the violent kidnapping syndicate that has been terrorizing the region. DCP Placid emphasized that law enforcement agencies are continuing a vigorous investigation to capture any remaining accomplices and to completely dismantle the broader criminal network that facilitated this attack. The suspects are currently being held in secure police custody, where they are undergoing rigorous interrogation in strict accordance with established legal procedures and human rights protocols. Following the conclusion of the rescue mission, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, issued a commendation praising the exceptional professionalism, resilience, and tactical bravery displayed by the officers and personnel of the Benue State Command. The Inspector-General noted that this operation serves as a testament to the effectiveness of localized intelligence-led policing. Furthermore, the IGP has issued a direct mandate to intensify clearance operations across the entire Otukpo axis, with the objective of permanently neutralizing threats and ensuring the long-term safety and security of the local communities. This directive aims to prevent future occurrences and restore public confidence in the transport sector. The Nigeria Police Force concluded the briefing by reiterating its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property across the nation, warning criminal elements that their activities will be met with decisive force. The Force expressed gratitude to the local communities for their cooperation and patience throughout this high-stakes operation, promising that the fight against kidnapping will continue unabated until all regions are declared safe for travelers





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Nigeria Police Otukpo Rescue Benue State Kidnapping Public Safety

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