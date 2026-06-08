Nigeria Police Force's Octopus Unit Accused of Widespread Human Rights Abuses

A lawyer has alleged widespread human rights abuses at the Octopus Unit of the Nigeria Police Force's C4i Department in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, including unlawful detention, torture, and extortion of suspects.

A lawyer, Wisdom Chude, has alleged widespread human rights abuses at the Octopus Unit of the Nigeria Police Force 's C4i Department in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, including unlawful detention , torture, and extortion of suspects.

According to Mr Chude, the allegations include a man who was arrested over a petition that had 'no connection whatsoever' to him and was detained for several days. The detainee claimed that while in custody, he was subjected to severe beatings and repeated slaps and was compelled to pay N180,000 before his release.

Mr Chude further alleged that the detainee recounted cases of other persons who had remained in custody for between two and three months without being granted bail or charged before a court. He also questioned the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms, noting that Rivers State has an Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee and legal provisions requiring judges and chief magistrates to inspect detention facilities periodically.

Mr Chude called for urgent scrutiny of the tactical unit and urged the Rivers State Commissioner of Police to conduct routine visits to tactical units rather than rely solely on reports from unit commanders. The police in Rivers State responded to the allegations by stating that they had commenced steps to ascertain the facts surrounding the claims and directed an investigative panel to examine the allegations thoroughly.

The commissioner reiterated that detention beyond the legally stipulated period without due process is unlawful and would not be tolerated and warned that any officer found engaging in unethical or unlawful practices will face strict disciplinary measures in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Act





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Nigeria Police Force Octopus Unit Human Rights Abuses Unlawful Detention Torture Extortion

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