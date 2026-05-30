Nigeria Police Force Promotes 17,952 Junior Officers in Boost to Welfare and Morale

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has approved the promotion of 17,952 junior police officers across various ranks, a move aimed at enhancing personnel welfare, boosting morale, and rewarding diligence, professionalism, and dedication to duty.

In a significant move to bolster personnel welfare and motivation, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has sanctioned the promotion of 17,952 junior police officers across various ranks in the Nigeria Police Force .

This decision, announced by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, spans all Commands and Formations nationwide. The promotion includes the elevation of 165 Sergeants to the rank of Inspector, 73 Corporals to the rank of Sergeant, and a substantial 17,714 Constables to the rank of Corporal. IGP Disu emphasized that timely promotions are crucial to the Force's human resource management strategy, serving as a key tool to inspire officers in their constitutional responsibilities.

He congratulated the promoted officers and urged them to uphold the Nigeria Police Force's core values, maintaining integrity, respect for human rights, and commitment to the rule of law. This development reflects the current police leadership's commitment to merit, career progression, and institutional development





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Police Promotion Nigeria Police Force IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu Junior Officers Welfare And Morale

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