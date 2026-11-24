The Inspector General of Police orders an impartial investigation into fatal attacks in Ughelli North Delta State. The Delta State government has imposed a strict curfew.

The Nigeria Police Force has initiated a comprehensive and impartial investigation into a series of violent attacks that occurred in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. This directive comes after the tragic incidents resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries among civilians, prompting immediate condemnation and a call for accountability from top law enforcement leadership.

Official Statement on Fatal Violence

In a formal statement issued by the Police Force Public Relations Officer, Ani Iniedu, the Inspector General of Police emphasized that those involved in the acts of violence will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The Force expressed deep regret for the loss of lives and injuries sustained, extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families while wishing the injured a speedy recovery from their traumatic experiences.

Also read Delta imposes curfew in Ughelli North after attack on Omo-Agege campaign team

Preliminary reports from the Police indicate that six persons lost their lives, while several others sustained various injuries. However, the Force acknowledged that varying casualty figures are currently circulating in the public domain. An ongoing investigation is expected to establish the verified number of casualties and determine the precise circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigation Scope and Accountability

The Inspector General of Police has ordered an immediate commencement of a thorough, impartial, and evidence-based investigation into the incident. This probe aims to establish the complete sequence of events, identify all individuals responsible for the violence, and closely examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Advertisement

Special attention will be directed toward the deployment and conduct of Police personnel at the venue during the crisis. Any officer found to have acted negligently, unlawfully, or in breach of professional standards will face appropriate disciplinary action. Furthermore, all persons found culpable of criminal offences will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Security Measures and Curfew Implementation

In response to the escalating tensions, the Delta State government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across the Ughelli North Local Government Area. The restriction applies daily from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until further notice. The Delta State Police Command is actively enforcing this directive and has intensified security measures to prevent any further breakdown of law and order in the affected regions.

The Inspector General has further ordered enhanced security deployment, intelligence-led operations, sustained patrols, and rapid-response measures. These actions are designed to protect lives and property, prevent further violence, and restore normalcy to the communities impacted by the unrest. Residents, community leaders, political actors, and campaign organizations are urged to remain calm and comply strictly with all lawful security directives.

Political Context and Public Cooperation

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated that political differences, campaign rivalries, or partisan interests must never result in violence, intimidation, destruction of property, or the loss of innocent lives. This warning is particularly significant given that the Governorship candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress is a former deputy president of the Senate, highlighting the high-stakes political environment in the state.

Advertisement

Members of the public are encouraged to cooperate with security agencies and are advised to refrain from spreading unverified information or inflammatory content that could escalate tensions. Anyone with credible information, photographs, video recordings, or other evidence that could assist the investigation is urged to report through established Police channels. Appropriate measures will be taken to protect the confidentiality of any information provided by the public.