Nigeria Police Force Launches Investigation Into Unlawful Escort of Blord Williams

The Nigeria Police Force has initiated a probe after businessman Linus Williams posted a video of an armed police escort, violating President Tinubu's directive on VIP protection.

The Nigeria Police Force has officially launched a formal investigation into a viral video depicting armed police officers escorting prominent businessman Linus Williams, widely known as Blord, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu. This disciplinary action was taken after the incident gained widespread attention on social media platforms, prompting immediate scrutiny from law enforcement leadership regarding the legality of the security arrangement.

Illegal Escort Violates Presidential Directive

The core of the controversy lies in the deployment of tactical police units to provide personal security for a private citizen, a practice that directly contravenes a standing presidential order issued by President Bola Tinubu. The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, responded to the growing public discourse by issuing a stark statement on his official X account, explicitly categorizing the escort as unlawful and illegal. He confirmed that an investigation has commenced into the incident, emphasizing the police leadership's commitment to #notoimpunity and strict adherence to regulatory frameworks.

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This directive was established by President Bola Tinubu during a high-level security meeting held in Abuja on November 23, 2025, which included service chiefs and the Director-General of the Department of State Services. The President ordered the immediate withdrawal of all police officers attached to Very Important Persons across the country, mandating their redeployment to core policing duties to enhance community safety. The strategic shift aims to strengthen police presence in areas facing significant security challenges by reallocating resources from private VIP protection to public order maintenance.

Blord's Video Sparks Public Outcry and Official Reckoning

The scrutiny intensified after Linus Williams uploaded the footage to his Instagram page on Tuesday, showing him arriving at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu. The video clearly depicts Williams wearing a red-and-white striped traditional cap associated with the Kwankwaso political brand, walking alongside armed officers in camouflage uniforms and tactical gear. The footage further shows the businessman moving from the airport to his business premises, specifically the BlordGroup Enugu branch, and subsequently traveling back to Awka, illustrating the extended nature of the police presence.

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Williams captioned the viral post with a defiant tone, stating, "Back to base, business as usual. From the airport to a brief stop at the BlordGroup Enugu branch, then back to Awka. Every move has its purpose, and the vision never takes a break. Blord is home!" He also noted in a separate post that he had previously visited Sabon Gari in Kano State to meet associates before returning to Enugu, framing the incident as a routine part of his business operations despite the controversial security detail.

Enforcement Mechanisms and Consequences for Violators

In the wake of the presidential directive, the Nigeria Police Force established a Special Enforcement Team to monitor compliance and ensure that VIPs are no longer using police personnel for private security. The team began its operations in Lagos on December 6, 2025, signaling a nationwide rollout of strict enforcement measures. Under the new protocol, any VIP requiring protection is required to assign armed operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps instead of relying on police officers, a move designed to prevent the misuse of state security assets.

Bayo Onanuga, the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, clarified the rationale behind the policy change through an official statement, explaining that the redeployment is intended to restore trust and improve safety in communities. The immediate consequence for the current incident is the formal investigation led by the Nigeria Police Force, which will determine if any officers violated their standing orders. The outcome of this probe will likely serve as a precedent for how strictly the government will enforce the separation of public security resources from private VIP needs.