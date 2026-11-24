The Nigeria Police Force confirms six deaths in an attack on Ovie Omo-Agege's campaign team in Delta State, ordering a strict inquiry into police conduct and vowing disciplinary action.

The Nigeria Police Force confirmed on Tuesday that six individuals lost their lives during a violent attack targeting the campaign team of Ovie Omo-Agege in Delta State. The incident occurred on Monday in the Uduere community within the Ughelli north local government area. Ovie Omo-Agege serves as the Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate for the Delta central senatorial district.

Official Confirmation of Casualties and Incident Details

Ani Iniedu, the force public relations officer, issued a statement regarding the preliminary findings from the site. He reported that six people died while several others sustained injuries during the attack. The violence took place on Monday in the Uduere community, a specific locality within Ughelli north LGA. Police are currently working to verify the exact number of casualties as differing figures circulate in the public domain. An active investigation is underway to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the shooting.

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Inspector-General Orders Impartial Investigation

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc(+), NPM, has directed the Commissioner of Police for the Delta State Command to commence an immediate inquiry. This investigation must be thorough, impartial, and based entirely on evidence. The IGP mandated that the probe establish the complete sequence of events that led to the violence. Investigators will also identify the specific individuals responsible for orchestrating the attack on the political campaign team.

Zero Tolerance Policy for Police Misconduct

The Nigeria Police Force explicitly stated that any officers found to have acted poorly, unlawfully, or in breach of professional standards during the incident will face severe sanctions. The IGP ordered a detailed examination of the deployment and conduct of police personnel at the venue. This includes a review of how law enforcement responded during the shooting. The force emphasized that any officer found negligent or acting outside the law will face appropriate disciplinary action. Furthermore, all persons found culpable of criminal offences will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

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Security Enhancements and Curfew Compliance

In addition to the criminal investigation, the Inspector-General has ordered enhanced security deployments across the affected areas. This includes intelligence-led operations and sustained patrols designed to prevent further violence. The goal of these measures is to restore normalcy in the communities impacted by the attack. The police urged residents, political actors, and campaign organizations to remain calm during this tense period. They emphasized the necessity of complying with the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed by the Delta state government.

Public Appeals for Information and Restraint

The Nigeria Police Force asked the public to avoid spreading unverified information regarding the casualties. Authorities requested that anyone with credible information, photographs, or video recordings of the attack submit them through established police channels. Ani Iniedu reiterated that the force is committed to establishing the verified number of casualties through this rigorous process. The investigation aims to provide clear answers on who was responsible and how the tragedy unfolded. Residents are encouraged to cooperate with authorities to ensure justice is served for the victims.