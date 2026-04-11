Nigeria Police Force Grants Two-Week Break to Officers After National Police Day Parade

The Inspector-General of Police approves a two-week break for officers and men who participated in the 2026 National Police Day parade. The directive, communicated via a wireless message, aims to recognize their efforts and boost morale following the demanding event.

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu has sanctioned a two-week rest period for all officers and men who actively participated in the 2026 National Police Day parade. The directive, communicated via an official police wireless message originating from the Force Headquarters in Abuja, underscores the leadership's appreciation for the personnel's commitment and dedication during the recently concluded Police Day celebrations.

This internal communication, originating from the Inspector-General of Police Secretariat, specifically targets those officers who were directly involved in the nationwide parade, highlighting their pivotal role in the event's success. The announcement follows the successful culmination of this year's Police Day activities, a period characterized by rigorous preparation, coordination, and the deployment of officers across the nation, making this break a well-deserved reward for their service.\The official signal was widely disseminated to numerous key formations and units throughout the country, ensuring comprehensive compliance with the directive. This extensive distribution included the Nigeria Police Force Signals unit, the Force Criminal Investigation Department, the ICT department, Federal Operations, Commissioners of Police across various states, the National Command and Control Centre, and various Mobile Police units. The Department of Operations in Abuja also received the message for record-keeping and coordination purposes, demonstrating the importance the Force places on this initiative. The directive emphasizes the Inspector-General's gratitude and approval for the two-week break, specifically for all officers and men who played a part in the 2026 Police Day parade. The authorities recognized the meticulous planning and operational readiness demonstrated during the National Police Day parade. This event, which requires weeks of intensive preparation, including extensive rehearsals and significant operational coordination, demands substantial effort from all involved. \This break, as stated by police sources, is primarily intended to provide the affected officers with a period of rest and recuperation following the demanding exercise. This move is also perceived as a crucial morale-boosting step initiated by the Force's leadership, acknowledging and appreciating the dedication of its personnel. The National Police Day parade, an annual event, provides a platform to showcase the discipline, unity, and operational readiness of the Nigeria Police Force, assembling personnel from diverse commands and specialized units across the nation. Implementation of the approved two-week break is anticipated to commence immediately, with all the commands and units listed in the wireless message instructed to verify and ensure that only officers who meet the eligibility criteria, as outlined in the Force Headquarters directive, benefit from the leave. This measure ensures fairness and consistency in the distribution of the benefit, reflecting the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to the welfare and well-being of its officers





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Nigeria Police Force Police Day Break Olatunji Disu Parade

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