Nigeria Police Force Extradites Samuel Ugberease to the United States for Online Romance Scam Charges

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has successfully extradited Samuel Ugberease, also known as “Putsammy”, “Putput” and “Sammy”, to the United States of America to face charges related to online romance scams, wire fraud, and financial crimes. The suspect was arrested by INTERPOL NCB Abuja at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on December 14, 2025, after arriving from South Africa. The extradition proceedings were conducted at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, and the Court granted the application for his extradition in accordance with the provisions of the Extradition Act, CAP E25, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has successfully extradited Samuel Ugberease , also known as “ Putsammy ”, “ Putput ” and “Sammy”, to the United States of America to face charges related to online romance scam s, wire fraud , and financial crimes .

The suspect was arrested by INTERPOL NCB Abuja at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on December 14, 2025, after arriving from South Africa. The extradition proceedings were conducted at the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, and the Court granted the application for his extradition in accordance with the provisions of the Extradition Act, CAP E25, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004





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Nigeria Police Force Extradition INTERPOL Online Romance Scam Wire Fraud Financial Crimes Samuel Ugberease Putsammy Putput Sammy United States Of America North Carolina Eastern District Fraud Emotional Relationship Victims Money Bank Accounts Laundering One Million Five Hundred Thousand United State INTERPOL Red Notice Extradition Act CAP E25 Laws Of The Federation Of Nigeria Cybercrime Financial Fraud Transnational Organized Criminal Activities INTERPOL Tools International Partnerships Intelligence-Led Policing Global Security Local And International Partners Cooperation

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