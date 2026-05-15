Nigeria Police Force Dismissed Inspectors for Illegal Activities

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) dismissed five inspectors from the Rivers state police command for kidnappings, extortion, stealing, and official corruption. This came after facing administrative actions for a period of time.

Dismissed police officers represented a criminal syndicate in Rivers state involving five inspectors. Reports of kidnapping, extortion, stealing, and official corruption at gunpoint were made against them, affecting their actions for a period of time.

Another criminal group operating at Zone 16 headquarters in Yenagoa Bayelsa state was also found, allegedly engaging in armed robbery, kidnapping, and extortion while operating illegally. Exhibits seized included three Toyota Sienna buses used for the criminal operations with evidence of funds used for the acts





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Nigeria Police Force Dismissal Inspectors Kidnapping Extortion Stealing Official Corruption Operations Illegal Patrol Duties Placid Exhibits Crimes Against Society Betrayal Of Ethics Serve And Protect

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