Nigeria Police Force Announces Sweeping Reforms, New Unit to Tackle Violent Crime

Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, unveils major operational reforms including the creation of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) and addresses misconduct, emphasizing accountability and community policing.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, initiated significant reforms within the Nigeria Police Force following an emergency meeting with senior leadership in Abuja.

The meeting, attended by the Force Management Team, Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs), and Commissioners of Police, focused on addressing pressing security concerns and bolstering accountability throughout the commands. A central component of these reforms is the creation of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), a revamped tactical unit intended to enhance the rapid response to serious criminal activities across the nation.

The IGP emphasized that the VCRU will function based on intelligence-led deployments, backed by specialized training, adherence to human rights principles, and a clear accountability structure, with Commissioners of Police directly responsible for its supervision. This move signifies a broader transition towards a more disciplined, transparent, and intelligence-driven policing approach, designed to effectively address Nigeria’s evolving security landscape. During the meeting, Mr. Disu highlighted substantial operational successes achieved in April, demonstrating the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing strategies.

Police operations resulted in the apprehension of 28 suspected terrorists, 85 individuals implicated in kidnapping, 62 armed robbery suspects, 51 suspects linked to murder, and 54 alleged cultists. Furthermore, 189 kidnapped victims were successfully rescued, and law enforcement recovered 140 firearms, 1,074 rounds of ammunition, and 37 stolen vehicles.

To strengthen community relations, the IGP instructed Commissioners of Police across the country to actively engage in community policing initiatives, including regular town hall meetings with traditional leaders, religious figures, and other key stakeholders. He also mandated that state-level police leadership make their contact information easily accessible to the public, fostering greater trust and open communication.

This emphasis on community engagement is intended to build stronger partnerships between the police and the communities they serve, enhancing crime prevention and detection efforts. The IGP directly addressed the recent extra-judicial killing of a suspect in Delta State, unequivocally condemning the act as unlawful and a violation of the core values of the Nigeria Police Force.

He confirmed that the officers involved in the incident have been dismissed from service and that the case has been referred to the appropriate authorities for criminal prosecution. Mr. Disu firmly reiterated the police’s zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct, emphasizing that no officer is exempt from the law.

He underscored that the ongoing reforms within the police force are fundamentally based on professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights, supported by robust accountability mechanisms such as the Police Complaints Response Unit (CRU). These measures are designed to ensure that all police actions are conducted within the bounds of the law and with the utmost respect for the rights and dignity of all citizens.

The IGP’s commitment to accountability and transparency signals a determined effort to rebuild public trust in the Nigeria Police Force and to establish a policing system that is both effective and just. The reforms are expected to have a significant impact on the overall security situation in Nigeria, fostering a safer and more secure environment for all. The focus on intelligence gathering, specialized training, and community engagement represents a comprehensive approach to addressing the complex security challenges facing the nation





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Nigeria Police Force IGP Olatunji Disu Violent Crime Response Unit Police Reforms Accountability Community Policing Delta State Extra-Judicial Killing Security Intelligence-Led Policing

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