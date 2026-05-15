Nigeria Police Extradites Cyber Fraudster to US

The Nigeria Police Force has extradited a suspected cyber fraudster, Samuel Ugberease, to the United States to face charges related to online romance scams, wire fraud and other financial crimes.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope SPECIAL REPORT: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo Consensus candidacy: When elite imposition overthrows the people’s democratic will, By Samson Itodo The Nigeria Police Force has extradited a suspected cyber fraud ster, Samuel Ugberease , to the United States to face charges related to online romance scams, wire fraud and other financial crimes.

Samuel Ugberease, also known as Putsammy, Putput, or Sammy, was arrested in 2025 before he was extradited, police spokesperson Anthony Placid said in a statement. The extradition was carried out through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja after the conclusion of extradition proceedings and coordination between Nigerian and US law enforcement authorities.

According to Mr Placid, investigations revealed that between 2014 and 2018, the suspect and his accomplices operated a criminal syndicate that carried out online romance scams targeting women in the Eastern District of North Carolina in the United States. The syndicate reportedly created fake online identities and dating profiles to establish fraudulent emotional relationships with victims before manipulating them into sending large sums of money under false pretences and fabricated emergencies.

Police investigators further alleged that proceeds from the fraud were laundered through multiple bank accounts used to receive, process and conceal illicit funds. In one of the reported cases, the suspect was linked to the defrauding of a victim of over One Million Five Hundred Thousand United States Dollars ($1.5 million USD),” Mr Placid said.

The fugitive was initially arrested by operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on 14th December 2025 upon his arrival from South Africa, following a INTERPOL Red Notice issued by authorities in the United States. Extradition proceedings were subsequently instituted at the Federal High Court, which granted the application for his extradition in line with the provisions of the Extradition Act.

The police spokesperson said the police remain committed to using INTERPOL tools, international partnerships and intelligence-led policing to combat cybercrime, financial fraud and other transnational organised crimes. The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to leveraging INTERPOL tools, international partnerships, and intelligence-led policing to combat cybercrime, financial fraud, and other transnational organised criminal activities





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Cyber Fraud Samuel Ugberease INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja Extradition Proceedings Federal High Court Extradition Act International Partnerships Intelligence-Led Policing Cybercrime Financial Fraud Transnational Organised Criminal Activities

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