Nigeria Police dismantles transnational organised crime syndicate, rescues 30 foreign nationals, arrests 13 suspects

The Nigeria Police Force has made a major breakthrough in the fight against transnational organised crime, dismantled a syndicate operating within the Federal Capital Territory and its neighbouring communities. The operation led to the rescue of 30 foreign nationals and the arrest of 13 suspects linked to the criminal network.

The Nigeria Police Force has achieved a significant breakthrough in the fight against transnational organised crime . They dismantled a syndicate operating within the Federal Capital Territory, leading to the rescue of 30 foreign nationals and the arrest of 13 suspects linked to the criminal network, including the principal suspect Abdul Ngaki.

The syndicate targeted vulnerable young persons, particularly from Mali and Gabon, with false promises of migration opportunities to Europe and lucrative employment in Nigeria. Victims were induced to pay processing and transportation fees before being held under exploitative conditions in Mararaba and Karu, Nasarawa State. Further investigations established that victims who could not meet additional financial demands were coerced into participating in staged kidnapping schemes.

The arrests were the result of coordinated operations led by the Intelligence Response Team on May 7, 2026, at identified hideouts along Barrister Road, Rugan Dakachi, Nasarawa State





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Transnational Organised Crime Nigeria Police Force Dismantling Of Syndicate Human Trafficking Human Exploitation Syndicate Barrister Road Rugan Dakachi Nasarawa State Intelligence Response Team (IRT)

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