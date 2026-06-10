Nigeria Police Deploy Senior Officers to All Geopolitical Zones to Boost Regional Coordination and Crack Crime

The Inspector General of Police ordered Deputy Inspectors General to be posted to each geopolitical zone, mandated cross‑state patrols and stricter vehicle registration enforcement, and reported a wave of arrests and rescues aimed at strengthening security across Nigeria.

The Inspector General of Police Olatunji Disu announced a major restructuring of senior police leadership across Nigeria effective Monday June 15 2026. The order calls for the deployment of Deputy Inspectors General of Police to each of the six geopolitical zones with the aim of bringing senior command closer to operational fronts.

Disu explained that the move is intended to strengthen supervision, improve coordination of field activities and ensure rapid response to emergencies and priority threats. He emphasized that the deployment is not a ceremonial gesture but a strategic effort to embed leadership at the regional level and to provide direct oversight of policing initiatives within each zone.

The Inspector General also instructed the newly posted DIGs to work hand in hand with Assistant Inspectors General and State Commissioners of Police to implement operational directives and achieve measurable results. In conjunction with the redeployment, Disu ordered state commissioners to establish coordinated patrols along shared borders and major entry and exit routes.

He highlighted the persistent problem of criminals exploiting the gaps between state jurisdictions, noting that offenders often commit crimes in one state and flee to another to evade capture. To counter this, the police are to set up handshake patrols, maintain open channels for intelligence sharing and launch joint responses whenever the situation demands.

The directive underscores a shift from a purely territorial approach to a regional security perspective, aiming to close the jurisdictional loopholes that have long hampered effective law enforcement in the country. The Inspector General also warned that the force will no longer tolerate acts of impunity related to vehicle registration.

He stated that every vehicle on Nigerian roads must display a valid registration number and that any vehicle found without plates or with obscured numbers will be stopped, grounded and subjected to legal proceedings. The policy is linked to the use of unregistered vehicles by kidnappers, terrorists and other criminals to facilitate their activities and avoid detection. Disu directed all commissioners and tactical commanders to intensify enforcement operations without preferential treatment.

He cited recent successes, naming the arrest of eight suspected terrorists, twenty nine murder suspects, sixty five armed robbery suspects, fifty five kidnapping suspects and forty two other criminal suspects. The operations also recovered eight hundred forty three rounds of ammunition, twenty eight stolen vehicles and rescued eighty eight kidnapping victims.

The overhaul reflects a broader effort to address longstanding challenges in Nigeria's federal policing structure, where fragmented command and jurisdictional gaps have often allowed offenders to operate with relative freedom across state lines. By placing senior officers in the zones and fostering inter‑state cooperation, the police leadership hopes to deliver faster, more accountable and more effective security services to the Nigerian populace





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Nigeria Police Regional Deployment Cross‑State Patrols Vehicle Registration Enforcement Crime Crackdown

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