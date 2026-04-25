Nigeria Police Constable Recruitment: Written Exam Dates and Guidelines Announced for Kano State

The Police Service Commission and Nigeria Police Force have announced the dates for the Police Constable recruitment written examination, scheduled for April 28-30, 2026. Candidates in Kano State will write the exam at North-West University. The process is free and applicants are warned against fraud.

The Kano State Police Command has released crucial information regarding the upcoming written examination for recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constables. The examination is scheduled to be held nationally from April 28th to April 30th, 2026, encompassing all 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory.

This announcement, made on April 25th, is a collaborative effort between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), demonstrating a unified approach to bolstering the ranks of law enforcement across the country. In Kano State specifically, the examination will take place at the North-West University Main Campus, conveniently located along Muhammadu Buhari Way, providing a central and accessible location for candidates.

Eligibility for the written examination is strictly limited to those applicants who have already successfully navigated the initial stages of the recruitment process – the physical and credentials screening. This tiered approach ensures that only genuinely qualified individuals proceed to the next phase, maintaining the integrity of the selection process. To facilitate a smooth and organized examination experience, the PSC has instructed qualified candidates to access the official recruitment portal starting April 24th, 2026.

This portal will allow them to download and print their individual examination invitation cards. These cards are essential as they will clearly state the candidate’s assigned test date, specific time, and the precise venue within the designated examination center. Candidates are expected to bring specific items with them on the day of the examination.

These include a functional pen for completing the test, their National Identification Number (NIN) slip – which must feature a clear photograph for verification purposes – and a hard copy of their printed examination invitation card. Furthermore, a specific dress code has been mandated to ensure uniformity and ease of identification: candidates are required to wear white shorts, a white T-shirt, and white canvas shoes. This standardized attire contributes to a professional and controlled examination environment.

The PSC and the Kano State Police Command have jointly and emphatically stressed that the entire recruitment process is entirely free of charge. This is a critical message aimed at combating the pervasive issue of job racketeering and fraudulent schemes that often target vulnerable job seekers. The commission has issued a stern warning against any individual or group attempting to solicit money from applicants under the guise of facilitating their recruitment.

Such actions will be met with the full force of the law, demonstrating a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and exploitation. Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has echoed this sentiment, urging all candidates to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. He further advised applicants to arrive at the examination venue well in advance of the scheduled start time and to maintain a respectful and orderly demeanor throughout the entire examination period.

The Kano State Police Command has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to ensuring a transparent, credible, and fair recruitment process, upholding the principles of meritocracy and equal opportunity. This dedication to integrity is paramount in building a strong and trustworthy police force capable of serving and protecting the citizens of Nigeria. The successful completion of this recruitment exercise will contribute significantly to enhancing the security landscape and fostering public trust in law enforcement





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Police Recruitment Nigeria Police Force PSC Kano State Written Examination

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