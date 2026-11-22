The Police Service Commission defends controversial promotions of retired Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police amid allegations of bias.

Allegations of procedural irregularity have surfaced regarding the Police Service Commission's decision to promote several retired Commissioners of Police to the rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police. These promotions occurred after the officers had already left the Nigeria Police Force, sparking concern among current serving officers who question the legality and ethics of the appointments.

Allegations of Illegal Post-Retirement Promotions

Senior police officers have raised serious concerns that the current board of the commission engaged in illegal elevation of retired personnel. Specific allegations indicate that four of the promoted officers are currently serving in capacities as aides to members of the commission board. This proximity has led to accusations that the promotions were not granted based on standard meritocratic processes but rather through informal influence and close personal relationships within the commission.

Also read NDPC projects 500,000 jobs from data protection sector

The core of the controversy lies in the deviation from established norms. Sources familiar with the matter clarified that these promotions are distinct from the customary practice of elevating officers to higher ranks on the eve of their official retirement. Instead, these individuals had been retired from active duty for significant periods, sometimes for years, before receiving their new titles. One source highlighted that this is not a routine occurrence but a break from tradition.

Controversial Cases and Past Dismissals

The irregularity is further underscored by the specific backgrounds of those promoted. Reports indicate that the promotions applied to individuals who had been retired for various reasons, including dismissal. Notably, one source revealed that an officer who was dismissed during the tenure of President Goodluck Jonathan was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police last year. This fact has fueled suspicions that the commission is reversing past disciplinary or administrative decisions post-retirement.

Advertisement

These claims challenge the perception of the commission as an impartial oversight body. By promoting officers who were previously removed from service, the commission risks undermining the integrity of the police hierarchy and the disciplinary mechanisms that are supposed to enforce accountability within the force. The timing of these promotions, long after the officers left active service, complicates the narrative of merit-based advancement.

Commission Spokesman Defends Decision Process

Torty Kalu, the spokesman for the Police Service Commission, addressed these allegations by defending the legality of the board's actions. He stated that officers who felt they were unfairly denied promotions while in active service possess the right to appeal their cases to the commission. According to Kalu, the commission has the authority to review such appeals, conduct investigations into the circumstances surrounding delayed promotions, and approve them if there is sufficient justification for the oversight.

Kalu emphasized that due diligence is a mandatory step in this process. He explained that before any decision is finalized, an investigation is always carried out to determine if an officer was denied justice. He further noted that the commission is legally bound to obey court judgments. Officers who obtain favorable court orders directing their promotion are eligible for backdated promotions, ensuring compliance with judicial directives.

Conflict of Interest and Merit-Based Claims

Addressing the specific concern that some beneficiaries serve as aides to board members, Kalu argued that this employment relationship does not disqualify them from their rights. He stated that serving in the commission does not strip an individual of their rights as any other Nigerian citizen. Kalu maintained that they are entitled to benefit from promotions if they have merit, just like any other member of the public who might have a legitimate claim to advancement.

Advertisement

He insisted that the promotions are strictly based on merit and are not influenced by the officers' roles within the commission. Kalu pointed out that officers working outside the commission have also successfully appealed and received promotions. He asserted that if someone working with a board member benefits from an appeal, it is because they merit it, and if they do not, the promotion would not be granted. This defense aims to separate the administrative role from the merit-based evaluation of the appeals.

Reporting Context and Media Responsibility

This report is based on information gathered by Solomon Odeniyi, a journalist at Punch Newspapers with over six years of professional experience. Odeniyi has extensive coverage of national beats including the judiciary, military, and police, and currently focuses on anti-corruption and related issues. His work reflects a commitment to development-oriented reporting and public interest journalism.

The publication of these allegations highlights the ongoing scrutiny of governance within Nigeria's law enforcement agencies. As the debate continues, the balance between judicial compliance, administrative procedure, and public trust remains a critical issue for the Police Service Commission and the Nigerian public alike.