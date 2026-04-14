Nigeria Police Boosts Security for 2026 JAMB Exams Amidst Safety Concerns

The Nigeria Police Force is implementing increased security measures for the upcoming 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations. This move is in response to concerns regarding the safety of examination centres and aims to ensure a secure and conducive environment for all candidates. The police are collaborating with other security agencies and deploying both overt and covert security personnel across the country.

The Nigeria Police Force announced plans on Tuesday, April 14, to implement comprehensive security measures aimed at safeguarding candidates participating in the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board ( JAMB ) examinations across Nigeria. This initiative comes in direct response to recent concerns and unfounded rumours circulating about the safety of specific examination centres, particularly within a North Central State, where the forthcoming examinations are slated to commence on April 16. Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Placid, conveyed the police's commitment in an official statement, emphasizing that while the police do not base their actions solely on rumours, the anxieties expressed by the public, concerning the safety of students, the educational process, and the future of Nigerian children, have been duly acknowledged and prioritized. As a result, proactive steps are being undertaken to ensure the security of all JAMB examination centres throughout the country.

In furtherance of this commitment, increased security presence is being implemented at examination centres nationwide. This deployment encompasses both overt and covert measures, designed to prevent any unforeseen incidents and deter potential threats. These security protocols include regular patrols to maintain constant vigilance, thorough perimeter checks to identify and address any vulnerabilities, and the establishment of rapid response teams strategically stationed at key locations. Furthermore, the Nigeria Police Force is actively collaborating with other relevant security agencies to facilitate effective monitoring and timely responses to any potential disruptions or threats. According to the Force spokesperson, any individual or group found attempting to undermine or disrupt the examination process will face swift identification and legal consequences. The collaborative efforts among various security agencies are crucial in ensuring a unified and coordinated approach to maintaining order and security throughout the examination period.

The Force spokesperson also delivered reassurances to candidates, parents, and the wider public, emphasizing that the police have taken all necessary precautions to guarantee a safe and conducive environment for all examinations. Candidates are advised to arrive at their respective examination centres well in advance of the scheduled commencement time, strictly adhere to all examination regulations, and promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to the on-site security personnel. The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its unwavering dedication to preserving peace, upholding security, and fostering public confidence in all national endeavours, including the JAMB examinations. The Force expresses sincere appreciation for the cooperative spirit of all citizens and stakeholders, particularly the invaluable support from sister security agencies, in ensuring a smooth and secure examination process. These collective efforts are vital in safeguarding the integrity of the examinations and upholding the educational rights of all candidates.





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