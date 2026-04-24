Nigeria Police Arrests Notorious Armed Robbery Suspects in Kaduna

The Nigeria Police Force has apprehended three suspects involved in armed robbery and vehicle theft in Kaduna State, including a dismissed Army Corporal impersonating a soldier. Ten stolen vehicles were recovered during the operation.

The Nigeria Police Force announced a significant success in its ongoing efforts to combat crime, reporting the arrest of three individuals identified as key suspects in a series of armed robberies within Kaduna State .

The arrests, carried out by the Force Intelligence Department – Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS), represent a major operational breakthrough achieved on March 16th. The apprehended individuals – Abubakar Musa, aged 36; Hassan Umar, aged 30; and Joshua Raphael, aged 20 – are now in police custody and are being investigated for their involvement in multiple criminal activities. This operation underscores the dedication of the police force to maintaining law and order and protecting citizens from violent crime.

The swift action taken by the FID-STS demonstrates a proactive approach to crime prevention and a commitment to bringing perpetrators to justice. The recovered vehicles, a testament to the syndicate’s extensive operation, are currently being processed as evidence and will play a crucial role in building a strong case against the suspects. The investigation is not limited to the three individuals currently in custody; authorities are actively pursuing other members of the criminal network who remain at large.

This comprehensive approach aims to dismantle the entire syndicate and prevent further criminal activity. The police are meticulously examining the recovered vehicles, tracing their origins, and identifying any potential victims of theft. The successful operation highlights the importance of intelligence gathering and specialized units within the police force. Further investigation revealed a concerning detail about the principal suspect, Abubakar Musa.

Musa, it was discovered, is a former Corporal of the Nigerian Army who was previously dismissed from service. He allegedly exploited his prior military affiliation by impersonating an active-duty soldier to avoid detection while engaging in armed robbery. This deceptive tactic allowed him and his accomplices to operate with a degree of impunity, preying on unsuspecting citizens and businesses. The use of impersonation is a serious offense, compounding the severity of the charges against Musa.

The police are investigating the extent to which Musa’s military background facilitated his criminal activities and whether any other individuals within the armed forces were complicit in his scheme. The syndicate’s modus operandi extended beyond simple robbery; they specialized in the theft and illicit trafficking of vehicles. They were adept at removing or altering vehicle registration details, effectively concealing the vehicles’ true identity and ownership.

This practice made it exceedingly difficult for law enforcement to track the stolen vehicles and return them to their rightful owners. The recovery of ten vehicles of various makes and models – including Toyota Hilux trucks, Toyota Corolla cars, a Pontiac Vibe GT, a Honda vehicle, a Lexus car, and a Toyota RAV4 SUV – represents a significant blow to the syndicate’s operations.

Many of these vehicles were found without any registration numbers, further illustrating the criminals’ deliberate attempts to evade detection. The meticulous work of the FID-STS in identifying and recovering these vehicles is commendable and demonstrates their expertise in vehicle theft investigations. The Inspector General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, has publicly commended the operatives involved in the successful operation. He specifically praised their unwavering commitment to the Nigeria Police Force and their exceptional professionalism.

IGP Disu emphasized that the dedication and skill displayed by the officers are vital in ensuring the safety and security of citizens throughout the country. His statement serves as a strong endorsement of the work being done by the FID-STS and reinforces the importance of investing in specialized police units. The IGP’s recognition also highlights the police force’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all citizens.

The ongoing investigation aims to not only apprehend all members of the syndicate but also to recover any additional stolen property and bring closure to the victims of their crimes. The police are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward and assist with the investigation. The successful arrest of these suspects and the recovery of the stolen vehicles send a clear message to criminals that the Nigeria Police Force is vigilant and determined to combat crime.

The operation serves as a reminder that those who engage in illegal activities will be held accountable for their actions. The police force remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a safer and more secure environment for all Nigerians. The recovered vehicles will undergo forensic examination to gather further evidence and potentially link the suspects to other unsolved crimes





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria Police Armed Robbery Kaduna State Vehicle Theft Arrest IGP Disu FID-STS Criminals Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria Police Arrests Officer Accused of Extortion in LagosA Nigerian police officer has been arrested and detained following a viral video showing him allegedly extorting money from a motorist over a dispute about his car's colour. The Lagos Police Command has confirmed the arrest and stated that a full investigation is underway with disciplinary procedures being followed.

Read more »

NNPC Ltd and the future of Nigeria, By Dan D KunlePremium Times - Nigeria'bs leading online newspaper, delivering breaking news and deep investigative reports from Nigeria

Read more »

Ranchers Bees Secure NPFL Promotion, Igniting Kaduna Football EnthusiasmRanchers Bees of Kaduna have earned promotion to the Nigeria Premier League after a successful campaign in the Nigeria National League, promising a boost to local football and community engagement.

Read more »

Edo State Shuts Down Orphanage, Arrests Operator Over Adoption ScamThe Edo State Government has closed Uwadia Children Home in Afuze and arrested its operator, Mrs. Grace Efe Uwadia, following allegations of a fraudulent adoption scheme. A staff member of the local government's Social Welfare Department is also wanted in connection with the case. The government has evacuated the children to a safe location and is investigating the matter thoroughly.

Read more »

Army arrests three suspects, recovers 84 rustled cattle in PlateauTroops of the Nigerian Army, under Operation Enduring Peace, have arrested three suspected Berom militia and recovered 84 rustled cattle following an attack on Fulani pastoralists in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Read more »

Kaduna NUJ Chairman Raises Concerns Over Restricted Media Access to El-Rufai's TrialThe Kaduna State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has expressed worry over limited access for reporters covering the trial of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, citing potential impacts on press freedom and the risk of misinformation. Journalists are being denied full access to court proceedings and are reliant on briefings from lawyers.

Read more »