Nigeria Police Arrest Two, Recover N400 Million in Vandalized Railway Materials

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested two suspects and recovered 60 tonnes of stolen railway tracks and sleepers worth N400 million. The suspects were apprehended while attempting to transport the materials, which were concealed under sacks of groundnut shells. A significant bribe attempt to secure their release was reportedly rejected by investigating officers.

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with the extensive vandalism of railway infrastructure valued at 400 million Naira.

The arrests, made on April 9th in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, followed the interception of a vehicle transporting a substantial quantity – 60 tonnes – of stolen railway tracks and sleepers originating from Bauchi State. Authorities revealed that the illicit materials were cunningly concealed beneath sacks of groundnut shells, a clear indication of a deliberate effort to avoid detection during transportation.

This incident highlights a growing concern regarding the security of critical national infrastructure and the organized criminal networks exploiting vulnerabilities within the system. The suspects, identified as Chisom Goodnews and Ahmed Adamu, were apprehended while actively transporting the vandalized materials. Preliminary investigations have uncovered a complex network surrounding the theft, indicating that the driver of the truck involved was contracted for a payment of 2.5 million Naira to facilitate the movement of the stolen goods.

This suggests a pre-planned operation with multiple actors involved, extending beyond the immediate transporters to include those who ultimately receive and profit from the stolen infrastructure. The police are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend all members of this criminal syndicate, including the individuals responsible for receiving the stolen materials and any others who may have played a role in the operation.

The recovery of the trailer truck used in the commission of the crime represents a significant step in dismantling this network and preventing further acts of vandalism. A particularly noteworthy aspect of this case is the reported attempt to bribe the investigating officers. According to the police statement, the suspects allegedly offered a staggering 100 million Naira in an attempt to compromise the investigation and secure their release, along with the recovery of the stolen railway materials.

This offer was firmly rejected by the officers involved, demonstrating a commitment to integrity and upholding the law. This act of resistance against corruption is commendable and sends a strong message that such attempts to obstruct justice will not be tolerated. The ongoing investigation is focused not only on apprehending the perpetrators but also on tracing the entire supply chain, from the initial theft of the railway materials to their intended destination.

The Nigeria Police Force is committed to safeguarding national infrastructure and bringing those responsible for its destruction to justice. The successful apprehension of these suspects and the rejection of the attempted bribe underscore the dedication of law enforcement to protecting Nigeria’s vital assets and maintaining public safety. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and additional arrests are made





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Nigeria Police Force Railway Vandalism Arrest Infrastructure Theft Corruption

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