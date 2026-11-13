Nigeria Police Arrest Suspects for Terrorism Financing and Kidnapping Networks

Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team arrests suspects in Kaduna and Plateau states for terrorism financing, kidnapping, and armed robbery, recovering weapons and vehicles.

The Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has executed a series of targeted arrests across Kaduna and Plateau states, targeting individuals involved in terrorism financing, kidnapping, and armed robbery. During a press briefing in Abuja, the Force Intelligence Department detailed the operational successes that led to the detention of multiple suspects and the recovery of significant criminal assets. The announcements highlighted a strategic focus on dismantling the logistical and financial infrastructures that sustain violent criminal networks in the North West and North Central regions of Nigeria.

Terrorism Financing and Motorcycle Supply Networks

Commander of the IRT, DCP Adamu Muazu, revealed that officers arrested two suspects on August 29, 2026, for their alleged role in supplying motorcycles to bandit groups. The detainees were identified as Nura Umar, aged 20 from Kidandan, and Alhaji Rabiu Aliyu, aged 58 from Zaria, in Kaduna State. Police intelligence linked these individuals to the provision of motor vehicles that facilitated the mobility of bandits operating within Kaduna and Katsina states.

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Following their arrest, the suspects reportedly confessed to supplying several motorcycles to the criminal syndicates. The police emphasized that these logistical supplies are critical to the operational capacity of bandit groups. Investigations are currently underway to trace additional accomplices and identify the financial channels that support these criminal enterprises. The arrest of Umar and Aliyu represents a significant blow to the supply chain that enables banditry in the region.

Armed Robbery Gang and Stolen Vehicle Recovery

In a separate operation, IRT operatives arrested three suspected members of a criminal gang involved in one-chance operations, car snatching, and armed robbery. The first detainee, Abubakar, was apprehended on October 12, 2026, at approximately 8:30 pm. This arrest followed credible human and technical intelligence regarding a gang that had been terrorizing residents, with a particular focus on commercial tricycle and motorcycle operators in Kaduna and its environs.

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Abubakar, who had previously served a 13-year jail term for a similar offense, provided critical information that led to the identification of a suspected gang leader named Boniface. Boniface is currently held in Kaduna Prison. Abubakar directed police to a hideout where the gang stored its operational firearms, resulting in the recovery of two pistols following the execution of a search warrant.

Further investigations led to the arrests of Mohammed and Ibrahim, who were identified as receivers of stolen vehicles, motorcycles, and tricycles. Mohammed is alleged to have facilitated the movement of stolen vehicles to the Niger Republic through Sokoto State. One Dahiru, who remains at large, is believed to serve as a key link in this cross-border smuggling operation.

Kidnapping and Armed Robbery in Jos

On November 2, 2026, at approximately 3:30 pm, IRT operatives in Jos, Plateau State, arrested three suspects: Benjamin Okafor, aged 38; Moses Akintuwi, aged 41; and Emmanuel Maikarfi. The suspects were detained over allegations of armed robbery and kidnapping activities. The operation resulted in the seizure of three locally fabricated pistols, one cartridge, and an unregistered 2015 Toyota Corolla.

The police alleged that the group robbed a victim at gunpoint, stealing N200,000 in cash, a laptop, three mobile phones, and three ATM cards. They further accused the suspects of using the victim's cards to withdraw an additional N800,000 from his bank accounts. Police stated that investigations are ongoing to apprehend other gang members and determine their involvement in additional criminal acts.

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Strategic Focus on Criminal Networks

The Force Intelligence Department stated that these operational successes demonstrate the commitment of the IRT to tackling criminality through intelligence gathering, proactive policing, and the dismantling of criminal networks. The department stressed that the fight against violent crimes requires not only the arrest of direct perpetrators but also the identification of individuals and networks providing financial and logistical support to criminal groups.

The police urged members of the public to provide credible and timely information to assist security agencies in identifying criminal activities and preventing threats. These coordinated efforts across Kaduna and Plateau states underscore a sustained strategy to disrupt the economic and logistical bases of terrorism, kidnapping, and armed robbery in Nigeria.