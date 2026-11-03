Ondo Police Bust Counterfeit Dollar Printing Site in Odigbo, Arrest One Suspect

Ondo State Police uncovered a suspected counterfeit dollar printing operation at Kiniso Village in Odigbo Local Government Area, arresting one suspect and recovering three bags of fake US dollar notes after a complainant reported receiving counterfeit currency in a failed exchange deal.

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have busted a suspected counterfeit currency printing operation in Kiniso Village, Ajue, in the Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The operation led to the arrest of one suspect and the recovery of three bags of suspected counterfeit United States dollar notes and other materials linked to the illegal activity. The breakthrough followed a complaint lodged by Yusuf Nasiru of Sabo, Okitipupa. The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, disclosed the operation in a statement issued on Tuesday. He said the complainant reported that two men had approached him at his shop inquiring about exchanging US dollars.

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The suspects were identified as Peter Desmond and Olami Toro, both residents of Ode-Irele. The complainant told police that the men came to his shop on October 25 to exchange US dollars for their naira equivalent. He said he handed over $6,000, valued at approximately 8.6 million naira, to the men. While waiting to receive the naira equivalent, the suspects allegedly returned the dollars to him, claiming they did not have sufficient funds to complete the transaction, and subsequently left.

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Police Trace Suspect to Village

The complainant later discovered, upon closer examination, that the dollar notes returned to him were counterfeit, prompting him to report the incident to the police on October 28. Upon receipt of the complaint, operatives from the Okitipupa Divisional Headquarters immediately commenced discreet investigative activities. Through intelligence gathering and technical tracking, the team traced one of the suspects, Peter Desmond, to Kiniso Village, via Ajue, in Odigbo Local Government Area.

Acting on credible intelligence received from members of the community, the operatives proceeded to the identified location on October 29 and raided the suspected hideout believed to be used for the production and printing of counterfeit dollar notes intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. During the operation, one suspect was arrested, while other occupants of the premises escaped through the perimeter fence.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of three bags containing suspected counterfeit United States dollar notes and a small wooden box, all of which were taken into police custody as exhibits. The arrested suspect has given useful information that is assisting the investigation, according to the police spokesperson. Currency counterfeiting, especially of US dollars used in fraudulent exchange schemes, remains a recurring challenge across Nigeria.

Counterfeit Currency Network Investigation

In recent months, security agencies have recorded multiple seizures of fake foreign notes. The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Felix Ohagwu, has directed that the investigation be intensified to identify and apprehend all other persons connected to the criminal operation. The command said the investigation would also seek to unravel the full extent of the suspected counterfeit currency network and ensure that all those found culpable are brought to justice.

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The police cautioned members of the public against engaging in suspicious foreign currency transactions with unverified individuals or accepting seemingly attractive exchange deals outside recognised and authorised channels. Residents were also advised to authenticate foreign currencies before accepting them in financial transactions and to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.