Nigeria Police Arrest Officer for Threatening to Kill Anyone Filming Him on Duty

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Newton Isokpehi, for threatening to kill anyone filming him on duty. The officer was identified and arrested after reviewing a video of his statement. The police in Anambra condemned his conduct and initiated internal disciplinary proceedings against him.

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The police disclosed the arrest in a statement issued on Thursday by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Ngozi Ezeabata, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu. In the video, the officer declared, “Any day I’m on duty with my rifle as an officer, let anybody video me. I will make sure I kill that person.

”Responding to the controversy, the police in Anambra said they immediately identified and arrested the officer after reviewing the video. The officer is an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Newton Isokpehi, serving in the command. The command added that internal disciplinary proceedings had already commenced against the officer in line with police regulations and ethical standards.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the officer has also been subjected to a drug test to aid the command in establishing all surrounding circumstances and ensuring a thorough and transparent process. The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Orutugu, condemned the officer’s conduct, describing it as unbecoming of a member of the Nigeria Police Force.

The Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined institution that will not condone misconduct, abuse of office, incitement, or any form of unprofessional behaviour capable of undermining public trust and confidence. The command assured residents that the disciplinary process’s outcome would be made public and that sanctions would be imposed if the officer is found culpable. The police also used the opportunity to caution officers of the command to remain professional and emotionally balanced while discharging their duties.

It further appreciated the public and civil society groups for providing information that could improve accountability within the police system. The Federal High Court in Warri, Delta State, ruled in March that Nigerians have the constitutional right to record police officers performing their duties in public, setting a major precedent for accountability and civil liberties





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Nigeria Police Assistant Superintendent Of Police Newton Isokpehi Threatening To Kill Video Arrest Internal Disciplinary Proceedings Drug Test Ethical Standards Public Trust And Confidence Accountability Civil Liberties Precedent Civil Society Groups

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