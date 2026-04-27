Nigeria Police Arrest Four Suspected Bandits, Recover Firearms in Kaduna State

The Nigeria Police Force's FID-STS unit has successfully arrested four individuals suspected of banditry in Kaduna State and recovered a significant arsenal of weapons, including AK-47 rifles and ammunition. The operation underscores the police's commitment to combating insecurity and ensuring public safety.

The Nigeria Police Force has announced a substantial breakthrough in its ongoing efforts to combat banditry in Kaduna State , with the successful arrest of four individuals suspected of involvement in criminal activities and the seizure of a significant cache of firearms and ammunition.

The operation, conducted by the Force Intelligence Department – Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS), took place on March 7th, 2026, in the Tayu area of Sanga Local Government Area, Kaduna State. This success is attributed to actionable intelligence gathered by the police, demonstrating the effectiveness of their intelligence-led policing strategies. The arrested suspects have been identified as Abdumumini Abubakar, aged 40; Maikano Gambo, aged 47; Saleh Thompson, aged 47; and Oyonyi Odango, aged 40.

Authorities believe these individuals are key players in the network of bandits operating within the region, responsible for a series of violent crimes that have plagued local communities. The recovered weaponry includes four fully functional AK-47 rifles, each equipped with magazines, alongside eighty rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition – a standard caliber commonly used in these types of firearms.

In addition to the AK-47 rifles, a locally fabricated pistol was also recovered, accompanied by twenty rounds of 9mm ammunition. The presence of a homemade weapon highlights the resourcefulness of these criminal elements and the challenges faced by law enforcement in controlling the proliferation of arms. Preliminary investigations strongly suggest a direct link between the apprehended suspects and a pattern of banditry and associated violent criminal acts that have been destabilizing the region.

The police are meticulously examining the evidence gathered, including forensic analysis of the recovered weapons and detailed interrogation of the suspects, to establish the full extent of their involvement and identify any potential accomplices. The investigation aims to dismantle the entire criminal network and bring all perpetrators to justice. The recovery of these weapons represents a significant blow to the bandits’ operational capabilities, potentially preventing future attacks and reducing the level of violence experienced by residents of Kaduna State.

The Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to tackling banditry and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens across the nation. IGP Disu has personally commended the operatives of the FID-STS for their dedication, professionalism, and the successful execution of this operation. He emphasized that the police force will continue to employ all available resources and strategies to neutralize criminal threats and maintain law and order.

The ongoing investigations are focused not only on apprehending the remaining members of this specific criminal network but also on proactively disrupting other bandit groups operating in Kaduna State and neighboring areas. The police are collaborating with other security agencies and local communities to gather intelligence and enhance security measures. This collaborative approach is considered crucial for achieving sustainable peace and stability in the region.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Okon Placid, released a statement detailing the operation and the IGP’s commendation, underscoring the police’s transparency and accountability to the public. The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its mission to protect lives and property and create a safer environment for all Nigerians





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