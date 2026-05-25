Nigeria Police Arrest Chef Over Alleged Drugging, Theft of Luxury Items

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a chef, John Cosmos Govi, over his alleged involvement in the drugging of occupants and theft of luxury items worth about ₦150 million from a residence in Abuja.

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a chef, John Cosmos Govi, over his alleged involvement in the drugging of occupants and theft of luxury items worth about ₦150 million from a residence in Abuja.

The suspect, who reportedly trained as a chef in Cotonou, Benin Republic, secured employment within the residence after linking up with two accomplices identified as Peter and Moses, who are currently at large. The operation escalated after the victims were allegedly incapacitated, with the gang vandalising the CCTV monitoring system, ransacking the apartment, and carting away cash alongside twenty luxury wristwatches valued at approximately One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (₦150,000,000).

Operatives of the FID-IRT later intercepted the suspect while he was allegedly attempting to flee through the Gwagwalada axis en route Lagos. During the operation, an iPhone 17 Pro Max belonging to the victim was recovered alongside a suspected chemical substance, which has since been forwarded for forensic analysis





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Nigeria Police Force Chef John Cosmos Govi Alleged Drugging And Theft Of Luxury Items Cotonou Benin Republic Employment Within A Residence Alleged Plan To Incapacitate Occupants Vandalising CCTV Monitoring System Ransacking Apartment Carting Away Cash And Luxury Wristwatches Interception Of Suspects Recovery Of Iphone 17 Pro Max And Suspected Ch

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