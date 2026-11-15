Nigeria Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Selling Newborn for N2m

Lagos police rescued a newborn and arrested a teenager for selling her baby for N2,000,000 due to financial hardship. Details on the investigation.

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of a 16-year-old girl in Lagos State for allegedly selling her newborn baby for the sum of N2,000,000. The teenager cited severe financial hardship as the primary motivation behind the illegal transaction. Authorities successfully rescued the infant after dismantling the clandestine network involved in the sale.

Core Details of the Transaction

The case unfolded after detectives intercepted a transaction involving the biological mother, Funmilayo Sanwo-Olu, and her husband's acquaintances. Funmilayo Sanwo-Olu, aged 16, reportedly admitted to the police that she sold her daughter for N2m to alleviate her financial burden. This confession was a pivotal moment in the investigation that led to the recovery of the day-old baby girl.

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The infant was in the custody of alleged buyers Favour Ipoko, aged 47, and her husband, Isaac Ipoko, aged 30. Detectives located the child when they responded to a tip-off regarding suspicious activity at the Ipoko residence. The baby was safely handed over to authorities immediately following the arrests of the couple who had purchased the child.

Stakeholder Positions and Suspect Confessions

Chantel Armstrong, aged 46, was identified and arrested as the alleged intermediary who facilitated the connection between the biological mother and the buyers. Police Public Relations Officer Ani Iniedu disclosed that Armstrong played a critical role in coordinating the sale. Her arrest came shortly after the initial interrogation of the buyers and the biological mother.

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Ani Iniedu, serving as the Force Public Relations Officer, released a statement detailing the operational success achieved by the police unit. Iniedu emphasized that the investigation was triggered by a concerned tenant who reported unusual behavior by her landlord, Favour Ipoko. The tenant had been advised not to be alarmed by baby cries despite no visible pregnancy, prompting the police intervention.

Real-World Impact and Procedural Next Steps

The Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department at Panti has now taken over the case for further forensic and legal investigation. The transfer of the file signifies the formal commencement of judicial processes against the suspects. This move ensures that all evidence gathered during the initial rescue and arrests is properly documented for court proceedings.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges regarding unauthorized baby adoptions and trafficking in Lagos State. The rescue of the infant serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by young mothers and the desperate measures some may consider under financial pressure. Authorities continue to monitor such activities to prevent future occurrences.

Concurrently, separate operations by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have targeted similar networks in the Badagry area. Operatives recently busted a facility in Okuju, Ilado, rescuing 18 pregnant women and 10 children. These coordinated efforts demonstrate a multi-agency approach to combating baby factories and protecting infant welfare across the state.