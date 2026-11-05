AIG Ewah Orders Release of Student Arrested After Viral Assault Video in Osun

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 11, Osogbo, Bassey Ewah, ordered the immediate release of a student arrested after a viral video showed an alleged assault in Ede, Osun State, and promised a thorough investigation.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 11 Headquarters, Osogbo, Bassey Ewah, has ordered the immediate release of a student arrested after a viral video showed the alleged assault of a young man by police operatives in Ede, Osun State.

The order was issued on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, after an interactive meeting between the AIG, representatives of the student body and the affected student. The video, which was shared on X by Oyekola A. Samuel, who tweets as #OKollyp, showed a young man being assaulted and manhandled by men dressed in police uniforms, while a young woman pleaded with the officers to spare him. The statement said the alleged assault involved operatives of the Zone 11 Cybercrime Unit.

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AIG Orders Immediate Release

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ojedele Olanrewaju Tunji, said Ewah assured the students that the circumstances surrounding the incident would be thoroughly investigated. The statement said the AIG viewed the incident with serious concern and assured the public that the Nigeria Police Force does not condone any form of brutality, intimidation or abuse of power by its personnel.

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Ewah noted that while police officers are constitutionally empowered to enforce the law and maintain public order, such responsibilities must be discharged with professionalism, restraint, discipline and utmost respect for the fundamental human rights and dignity of every individual. He stressed the need for accountability and professionalism among police officers.

The statement read that during the meeting, the AIG assured the students of a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault of one of them by operatives of the Zone 11 Cybercrime Unit. The AIG further reiterated that the Force remained committed to accountability, transparency, respect for human rights and the protection of lives and property.

Officers Identified For Investigation

He emphasised that no officer is above the law and that the uniform must never be used as a licence to abuse the rights of citizens. He urged the public to remain calm, avoid drawing premature conclusions and allow the appropriate authorities to conduct a thorough investigation. The statement also said the officers involved in the incident have been identified, and necessary steps have been initiated to ensure that the matter is thoroughly investigated.

Any officer found culpable of misconduct or violation of established police regulations will face appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with the extant laws and regulations of the Nigeria Police Force. The AIG assured members of the public that the outcome of the investigation will be made public upon its conclusion. He urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding, adding that appropriate steps were being taken to address the matter and ensure justice.

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The AIG reassured residents of Osun and Oyo States that Zone 11 Headquarters remained committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and accountability, while ensuring that public trust and confidence in the NPF are sustained.