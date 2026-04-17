Nigeria Pledges $500,000 to Boost West African Economic Capacity Through AFRITAC West 2

Nigeria has formalized a $500,000 financial support for the third phase of AFRITAC West 2, an IMF-managed regional technical assistance center. The contribution, made on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank spring meetings, signifies Nigeria's commitment to regional capacity development and policy strengthening across West Africa, with officials hailing it as a strategic investment in human capital.

Nigeria has officially committed $500,000 in financial backing for the third phase of AFRITAC West 2 (AFW2). This significant agreement was formalized during a ceremony held on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) and World Bank spring meetings in Washington, DC. The event brought together high-ranking officials from both the IMF and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), highlighting a collaborative relationship that both entities describe as yielding concrete achievements.

This financial contribution from Nigeria underscores its dedication to fostering regional capacity development and enhancing economic policies across West Africa. AFRITAC West 2, managed by the IMF and established in 2014, is a regional technical assistance center located in Ghana. Its primary objective is to build economic expertise and capabilities within six West African nations: Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

Nigeria's latest financial support represents a continuation of its ongoing commitment, both financially and institutionally, to the success of this center. During the ceremony, Catriona Purfield, the director of the IMF’s Institute for Capacity Development (ICD), emphasized that Nigeria's contribution transcends mere financial assistance, characterizing it instead as a strategic investment in human potential. Purfield articulated her gratitude, stating that Nigeria's involvement signals not only a profound dedication to AFRITAC West but also conveys two additional critical messages. Firstly, it demonstrates the immense value Nigeria places on investing in its citizens and enhancing their policy-making capabilities. Purfield referred to the contribution as an investment, underscoring its role in human capital development. Secondly, she noted that Nigeria's commitment serves as a powerful endorsement to the center's donor partners, reassuring them of Nigeria's strong belief in the center's mission.

Montfort Mlachila, the deputy director of the IMF's African Department, echoed these sentiments, asserting that Nigeria's contribution sends a robust signal to both development partners and beneficiary countries regarding the program's importance and effectiveness. Mlachila expressed sincere appreciation for the $500,000 contribution, recognizing it as a testament to Nigeria's genuine commitment to the center's well-being and its acknowledgment of the benefits derived from the program. He also highlighted Nigeria's appreciation for the support provided by the IMF's development partners. Mlachila further shared that he was particularly impressed by Nigeria's heartfelt and direct articulation of the program's benefits during previous discussions.

In response, Olayemi Cardoso, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, welcomed the continued partnership and reiterated Nigeria's resolve to strengthen this collaboration. Cardoso acknowledged the opportunity to enhance cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the commitment demonstrated by all parties involved, especially considering the demanding schedule of the Spring Meetings. He described the progress achieved thus far as encouraging and expressed enthusiasm for building upon this partnership, which consistently delivers tangible value. The CBN governor affirmed that Nigeria's support is fundamentally about investing in its people and enhancing their skills and capabilities, expressing anticipation for the sustained success and advancements gained through this initiative.

The news also briefly mentions unrelated articles regarding ICAN and NOA urging a new mindset on taxation and FCCPC clarifying its position on lending service regulation, indicating these were adjacent topics in the original source but not directly related to the main story





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