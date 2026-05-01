Nigeria Petrol Prices Soar: Fuel Costs Reach ₦1,444 Per Liter

Petrol prices across Nigeria have risen sharply to between ₦1,364 and ₦1,444 per liter, driven by increasing global crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions. The increase is impacting consumers and prompting calls for government intervention.

Nigeria is currently experiencing a significant surge in petrol prices, placing a considerable strain on citizens and the national economy. Filling stations across the country are now dispensing fuel at prices ranging from ₦1,364 to ₦1,444 per liter, a dramatic increase from the approximately ₦900 per liter recorded just a few months ago in February 2026.

This rapid escalation is directly linked to the increasing global crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions impacting the international market. Major players in the Nigerian petroleum sector, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), MRS, BOVAS, AP (Ardova), and Mobil, have already adjusted their pump prices to between ₦1,364 and ₦1,370 per liter.

Smaller and independent outlets, such as AA Rano, Emedab, Empire Energy, and Ranoil, are selling petrol at even higher rates, ranging from ₦1,370 to ₦1,440 per liter, demonstrating a widespread impact across the retail landscape. The immediate catalyst for this latest price hike was the decision by Dangote Refinery and depot owners to increase their gantry and ex-depot prices to ₦1,275 and ₦1,320 per liter, respectively. These increases were explicitly attributed to the surge in global crude oil prices.

As of Friday morning, benchmark crude oil prices, Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), had climbed to $111 and $105 per barrel, respectively. This upward trend is fueled by ongoing and escalating tensions in the Middle East, specifically involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. The geopolitical instability in this crucial oil-producing region creates uncertainty and drives up prices.

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the recent withdrawal of the United Arab Emirates from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). This move introduces further volatility into the global oil market, as OPEC’s ability to regulate supply and stabilize prices is diminished.

The combined effect of these factors – rising crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and OPEC dynamics – is creating a challenging environment for Nigeria, which relies heavily on imported fuel despite having its own refining capacity. The impact of these rising fuel costs is being acutely felt by Nigerian citizens, particularly as they celebrate May Day.

With the national minimum wage currently set at ₦70,000, the increasing cost of living, exacerbated by fuel prices nearing ₦1,500 per liter, is creating significant economic hardship. Chinedu Ukadike, the spokesperson for the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), acknowledged the situation, stating that the rise in global oil prices is significantly affecting domestic fuel costs.

He also noted that while the Dangote Refinery has provided some relief by increasing local supply, it has not been enough to fully insulate the Nigerian market from global price fluctuations. This situation has prompted urgent calls for government intervention to mitigate the impact on consumers and businesses. Potential solutions being discussed include subsidies, price controls, and measures to stabilize the exchange rate, which directly affects the cost of imported fuel.

However, the government faces a difficult balancing act between providing relief to citizens and maintaining the financial sustainability of the petroleum sector. The long-term solution likely involves increasing domestic refining capacity and diversifying the energy mix to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels. The current crisis underscores the vulnerability of the Nigerian economy to external shocks and the urgent need for sustainable energy policies





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Petrol Price Hike Nigeria Fuel Prices Crude Oil OPEC Dangote Refinery Economy Inflation

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