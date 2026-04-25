Nigeria: Pattern of Violence During Ramadan and Easter Raises Alarms

A surge in attacks targeting worshippers during Ramadan and Easter across northern Nigeria reveals a disturbing trend of violence timed to coincide with major religious gatherings. The report details incidents in Borno, Benue, Kebbi, and other states, highlighting the vulnerability of civilian populations and the tactical similarities among diverse armed groups.

A disturbing pattern of violence timed to coincide with major religious observances – Ramadan and Easter – has emerged across northern Nigeria , raising serious concerns about the security situation and the vulnerability of civilian populations.

Recent attacks in states including Plateau, Borno, Kebbi, Benue, Kaduna, and Zamfara demonstrate a deliberate targeting of worshippers and communities during predictable periods of religious activity. The incidents, though geographically dispersed and perpetrated by diverse armed groups, share a common thread: the exploitation of large civilian gatherings with minimal security presence. The attacks began with a tragic incident in Ngoshe, Borno State, where gunmen stormed a community shortly after evening prayers during Ramadan, abducting dozens of residents.

This was followed by a devastating attack in Mbatsada, Mbalom (Benue State) on Easter Sunday, resulting in the deaths of at least 17 people. In Kebbi State, coordinated attacks during Ramadan claimed the lives of at least 34 individuals. These are just a few examples of a broader trend documented by multiple media outlets, including PREMIUM TIMES, Daily Trust, Reuters, and AFP, as well as conflict data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).

The timing of these attacks is not coincidental; it reflects a calculated strategy by attackers to maximize casualties and create fear. Religious observances, such as Easter church services and Ramadan iftar meals and prayers, draw large crowds to known locations at predictable times, making them particularly vulnerable to attack. Rural areas often lack adequate security and reliable telecommunications, further exacerbating the risk. The groups responsible for these attacks vary in their motivations and operational contexts.

In the North-east, Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) continue to target civilians and military positions. In the North-west and North-central regions, armed groups linked to banditry are driven by land disputes, resource control, and criminal gain.

However, despite these differences, a striking tactical overlap has emerged. Attacks during both Ramadan and Easter have involved surprise raids, the deliberate targeting of civilians, the burning of homes, abductions, and assaults on nearby security positions. Security analyst Timothy Avele of Agent-X Security Ltd. highlights this convergence, noting that attackers are increasingly exploiting predictable civilian gatherings and gaps in rapid response capabilities.

The lack of real-time tracking, limited access for security vehicles to rural terrains, and significant delays in mobilizing response units – often taking 35 to 55 minutes when an effective response requires under 12 minutes – contribute to the attackers’ success. This pattern underscores the urgent need for improved security measures, enhanced intelligence gathering, and a more rapid and coordinated response to protect vulnerable communities during religious observances and beyond.

The situation demands a comprehensive approach that addresses both the immediate security threats and the underlying factors that contribute to the cycle of violence





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Nigeria Ramadan Easter Violence Security Boko Haram Banditry Religious Attacks

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