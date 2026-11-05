World Bank: Developing Countries' Debt Hits Record $9.4 Trillion in 2025 Amid High Interest Rates

The World Bank reports that developing nations' external debt reached a record $9.4 trillion in 2025, driven by rising borrowing costs and increased private lending. Nigeria and other IDA-eligible countries face the highest interest rates since 1989, diverting resources from long-term development.

Developing countries' external debt rose to a record $9.4 trillion in 2025, marking the fastest pace of growth since 2021. This increase is approximately four times the average recorded between 2022 and 2024.

The World Bank Group disclosed this figure in its International Debt Report 2026, released on Thursday. Governments borrowed more heavily from private lenders and international bond markets during this period. Higher interest rates significantly increased the cost of servicing these mounting debts. The report warned that these financial pressures are particularly acute for the poorest countries.

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IDA Borrowers Face Record Debt Surge

External debt expanded most rapidly among nations eligible for concessional financing from the World Bank's International Development Association. Their debt rose by 8.1 percent to reach $1.3 trillion. Private creditors accounted for a significant share of this overall increase as international financial markets reopened to developing economies. Bond issuance by public entities surged by nearly 35 percent to $251 billion.

This level of issuance was the highest seen in five years. Many governments issued new bonds primarily to repay maturing debt. This strategy smoothed repayment schedules without significantly cutting overall debt stocks.

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However, this refinancing often occurred at higher interest rates. Long-term debt flows turned to a net inflow of $45 billion in 2025. This contrasts sharply with the $118 billion net outflow experienced in 2024. The shift indicates a complex landscape of capital movement.

Poorest Nations Pay Highest Interest Rates

Countries eligible for IDA loans paid an average of 8.2 percent on new private-creditor commitments in 2025. This represents the highest rate observed since 1989. They also paid 9.4 percent on new bond issuances. These figures highlight the severe cost of borrowing for the world's poorest nations.

Haishan Fu, World Bank Group chief statistician, commented on the trend. He stated that the return of private lending is welcome but comes with challenges. He noted that countries are borrowing more and paying more.

Consequently, many leave less funding available for long-term development goals. The gap between interest rates paid to private and official creditors has widened considerably. In 2016, the difference was 3.4 percentage points. By 2025, it had expanded to 5.5 percentage points.

This divergence underscores the growing burden on low-income borrowers. By comparison, countries eligible for non-concessional loans through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development paid lower rates. They averaged 5.5 percent on new bonds in 2025. This was down from 5.8 percent in the previous year.

The disparity remains a key concern for policymakers. Beyond new borrowing costs, existing debt obligations continued to weigh on developing economies. Low- and middle-income countries paid $1.4 trillion in principal and interest in 2025. This amount represented a 1.9 percent increase.

It marks the fifth consecutive annual rise in debt service payments. Payments to bondholders climbed to $363 billion during the year. This rise partly reflected debt buybacks and early repayments. These actions were financed through new bond issues.

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The pressure is evident in the net difference between financing received and repayments made. Between 2022 and 2025, developing countries paid $436 billion more in debt service than they received in new financing. This highlights the vast resources diverted toward servicing existing obligations rather than investment. The trend signals a tightening fiscal environment across the sector.

Nigeria Highlights IDA Debt Challenges

Nigeria serves as a prominent example of these challenges. As an IDA borrower, it owed the association about $19.12 billion as of June 30, 2026. Data from the Debt Management Office confirms this liability. Nigeria's total external debt service stood at $5.15 billion in 2025.

This was up 10.6 percent from the previous year. Eurobond repayments constituted about $2.49 billion of Nigeria's total debt service. This single component represents a substantial portion of the country's financial outflows. The situation reflects broader regional trends in debt sustainability.

Currency Shifts Drive Debt Stock Increases

Currency movements also affected reported debt levels significantly. More than a quarter of the $303 billion increase in public and publicly guaranteed debt resulted from the weakening US dollar. This devaluation raised the dollar value of debt denominated in other currencies. For some largest concessional borrowers, currency effects exceeded principal repayments.

This resulted in higher reported debt stocks despite continued debt servicing efforts. The phenomenon complicates the assessment of true debt burdens in local currency terms. Early data for 2026 indicate that demand for international bond financing remains strong. This persistence occurs despite elevated borrowing costs.

By mid-August, more than ten developing countries had already exceeded their total bond issuance for 2025. Several others returned to international markets. The executive stressed the importance of responsible debt management. Ensuring future generations benefit from development opportunities requires careful planning.

The report emphasized that current strategies must evolve to address these structural issues effectively.