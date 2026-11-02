WAPP to Hold 21st General Assembly in Conakry as ECOWAS Parliament Reviews ProCEM II Progress

The West African Power Pool will hold its 21st General Assembly in Conakry on November 6 and 7, as ECOWAS Parliament members complete a monitoring mission to WAPP headquarters in Benin to assess the ProCEM II regional electricity market programme.

The West African Power Pool (WAPP) is preparing for its 21st General Assembly in Conakry, Guinea, on November 6 and 7. About 60 member utilities are expected to review priority electricity interconnection projects and progress towards establishing the regional market.

The preparations coincide with a monitoring and evaluation mission by members of the ECOWAS Parliament to WAPP headquarters in Abomey-Calavi, Benin. The mission assessed the implementation of a programme promoting a climate-friendly regional electricity market. The regional market is intended to facilitate electricity trade across national borders. It is supported by interconnected transmission networks and coordination among participating countries.

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Nigeria Role in Climate Friendly Regional Market

For Nigeria, the extent of participation and potential gains will depend on the capacity of its domestic electricity system to support reliable cross-border exchanges. Nigeria is represented in WAPP through electricity-sector institutions and companies. These include the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO). The programme is known as the Promotion of a Climate-Friendly Regional Electricity Market (ProCEM II).

It is supported by German Development Cooperation and implemented through WAPP, the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA) and the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE). According to a WAPP statement, the parliamentary delegation examined the programme's progress, results and challenges. Discussions focused on regional energy integration, electricity market development and cooperation among the implementing institutions. The delegation was led by the Chairperson of the ECOWAS Parliament's Committee on Energy and Mines, Hon.

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Fanta Conte. Other officials at the opening ceremony included WAPP Secretary-General, Abdoulaye Dia. Also present was the Resident Director of the German development agency GIZ in Benin and ProCEM II Programme Manager, André Roenne. During the mission, the parliamentarians received briefings on WAPP's activities.

Parliament Delegation Examines Regional Power Integration

These included the development of electricity interconnection infrastructure and coordination of the regional power system. They also covered efforts to establish the regional electricity market. The parliamentarians visited WAPP's Information and Coordination Centre. There, they were shown facilities used to monitor cross-border electricity exchanges in real time.

The delegation commended the centre and its contribution to regional power integration. It also expressed interest in further engagement with the institution. At the end of the mission, the parliamentarians proposed an information session in Abuja in the coming months. The session would deepen their understanding of the regional electricity market and the benefits it could deliver to populations across West Africa.

The proposed Abuja engagement comes as WAPP's member utilities prepare to review the status of priority interconnection projects at the forthcoming General Assembly. They will also review progress made towards regional electricity trading. The October mission formed part of ECOWAS efforts to strengthen parliamentary oversight and institutional cooperation. It supports the development of an integrated regional electricity system.

WAPP General Assembly to Review Electricity Projects

The General Assembly in Conakry will bring together 60 member utilities to assess priority interconnection projects. The meeting will also review progress towards establishing the regional market. The ECOWAS Parliament mission to Benin was a monitoring and evaluation exercise. It assessed the implementation of ProCEM II, which promotes a climate-friendly regional electricity market.

The programme is supported by German Development Cooperation and implemented through WAPP, ERERA and ECREEE. For Nigeria, the benefits of the regional market will depend on domestic system capacity. Reliable cross-border exchanges require a strong domestic electricity system. Nigeria's participation is significant because it is represented in WAPP through TCN and NISO.

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The regional market aims to facilitate electricity trade across national borders. It relies on interconnected transmission networks and coordination among participating countries. The parliamentary delegation examined ProCEM II's progress, results and challenges. Discussions covered regional energy integration, electricity market development and cooperation among implementing institutions.

The delegation was led by Hon. Fanta Conte. WAPP Secretary-General Abdoulaye Dia and GIZ Resident Director André Roenne attended the opening ceremony. The parliamentarians received briefings on WAPP's activities, including interconnection infrastructure and regional power system coordination.

They visited WAPP's Information and Coordination Centre. The facility monitors cross-border electricity exchanges in real time. The delegation commended the centre and its contribution to regional power integration. It expressed interest in further engagement with the institution.

The proposed Abuja information session in the coming months would deepen understanding of the regional electricity market. It would also highlight benefits for populations across West Africa. The Abuja engagement comes as WAPP member utilities prepare for the General Assembly. They will review priority interconnection projects and progress towards regional electricity trading.

The October mission formed part of ECOWAS efforts to strengthen parliamentary oversight and institutional cooperation. It supports the development of an integrated regional electricity system. The 21st General Assembly will take place in Conakry, Guinea, on November 6 and 7.